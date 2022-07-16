Police indict for qualified murder police officer who killed PT

The Civil Police of Paraná indicted criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho (featured photo). Investigators, however, ruled out political motivation.

The crime took place in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, last Saturday (7/9). The indictment information was released this Friday (7/15), during a press conference by the Paraná Public Security Secretariat and the Civil Police.

Deputy Camila Cecconelo, head of the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division, said that an alleged colleague of Jorge’s, at a barbecue, accessed CCTV footage of the club where the party was taking place. Jorge José, director of the club where Marcelo was, asked his colleague about the location of the celebration. He, according to police, drank alcohol at the barbecue.

According to the testimonies, the accused arrives at the club listening to a song related to the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). There was an argument between perpetrator and victim. Jorge José left, but returned to the place. First, he shot Marcelo. Then he broke into the party and fired more shots.

A total of four shots were fired, two of which hit the victim. Marcelo reacted with 10 shots. Four hit Jorge José.

“There was a discussion about political issues”, the delegate stressed, noting that this does not mean political motivation in the crime. According to the investigator, Marcelo, during the fight, threw dirt and stones at Jorge José and his family.

“It is difficult to say that he killed because the victim was PT. He would have come back feeling humiliated. There is no evidence that it was a hate crime, due to the fact that the victim is PT”, continued the delegate.

According to Camila Cecconelo, to legally frame the case as a political crime, Jorge José would have to have prevented Marcelo from exercising political rights. “He had no intention of shooting, but of provoking. The shootings took place after the argument escalated,” he explained.

Municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, candidate for deputy mayor in the last elections, was shot dead during his 50th birthday party.

The party had the PT as its theme and made several references to former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to reports, at around 11 pm, Jorge José, who declares himself a supporter of Bolsonaro’s president, invaded the party and shot Marcelo, who retaliated. The fraternization was promoted at the Itaipu Physical Security Sports Recreation Association (Aresfi). There were few guests at the celebratory event—about 40 people.

Reports also point out that the criminal police officer entered the party shouting Bolsonaro’s name and “myth”. There was a quick argument, and the man even pulled out his gun and threatened everyone.

He then left, saying he would come back to “kill everyone”. Minutes later, the prison guard arrived shooting at the municipal guard.

