Police officer kills wife, 3 children and 4 other people in PR – 07/15/2022 – Daily life

A military policeman shot dead eight people, including his wife and three children, and then committed suicide in the early hours of Friday (15) in western Paraná.

Fabiano Júnior Garcia, 37, who worked in the 19th Battalion of the Military Police of Toledo, left the duty around 7 pm on Thursday night and began the sequence of murders around 11 pm.

One of the hypotheses raised by the police for the motivation of the crime is that the agent did not accept the request for separation made by the woman.

In addition to his wife, Kassiele Moreira, 28, among the dead are the policeman’s mother, 78, a 50-year-old brother and their three children: a 12-year-old girl, a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

The man also took the lives of two people who were on the street, two young people aged 17 and 19, not yet identified.

According to the PM, the first two victims were his wife and eldest daughter. They were killed indoors, in the central region of the city of Toledo.

Afterwards, he went to his mother’s house, Irene Garcia, where his brother was also. The policeman later killed two young men who were passing by.

Then he went to the city of Céu Azul, 64 kilometers from Toledo, killing his two youngest children. He returned to his home in Toledo, where he was found by police.

The MPs shot at the tires of Garcia’s vehicle to try to prevent an escape. Then, they say they heard a shot and found that he had committed suicide.

In a statement, the local PM regretted the crime and reported that Garcia had no history that could indicate psychological problems. He has served as the unit’s policing coordinator since 2020.

“It caused strangeness, sadness and disappointment for the corporation. An investigation will be opened to investigate the case and all support will be given to the family”, Colonel Hudson Leôncio Teixeira said in an interview this Friday.

According to the commander, Garcia sent audios to family and friends explaining that the motivation for the crime was the separation from Kassiele Moreira. “He hinted that the motivating factor for this tragedy was their separation, he was not accepting the separation and he also had some debts.”

The crime occurs in the same week of the death of four women in two femicide occurrences in Pernambuco and Minas Gerais. In both cases, the main suspicion is that the perpetrators of the shootings did not accept the end of the relationship, killing their ex-companions and relatives.

In Brumadinho, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, three women from the same family were shot to death after an argument with the ex-husband of one of them. Another woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at.

In Pernambuco, a 48-year-old woman, who was hospitalized after being shot on Friday (8) by her ex-husband, could not resist her injuries and died.

Data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook indicate that last year there were 1,341 deaths from femicide in the country, an average of 111 cases per month. The number is slightly lower than the one tabulated in the previous year, when 1,354 occurrences were recorded.