Political crime: delegate produces obscurantism and guesswork in a legal vacuum – 07/15/2022

The Civil Police of Paraná — where a group of criminals came to feed the desire to establish their own Criminal Law — is using a legal vacuum to produce obscurantism that is also political. With impressive speed, delegate Camila Cecconello concluded the investigation and came to the conclusion that, by killing Marcelo de Arruda, Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho committed a doubly qualified crime – for clumsy reasons and for exposing third parties to risk – but without political motivation. What about causal exclusion? It’s simple: if the birthday boy’s cake had been decorated with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, it’s likely that Guaranho would have come in for a beer and a piece of the delicacy. As Lula’s image was there, Arruda is dead. But the delegate discards the political motivation. It’s a macabre joke.

Of course, from the start, we already have the application of unequal weights and measures in an identical situation. The Federal Public Ministry denounced Adélio Bispo dos Santos, who stabbed Jair Bolsonaro, based on Article 20, Sole Paragraph, of the former Law of National Security, namely:

“Art. 20 – Devastate, loot, extort, steal, kidnap, keep in private prison, set fire, depredate, provoke an explosion, commit personal attacks or acts of terrorism, for political nonconformity or to obtain funds intended for the maintenance of clandestine political organizations or subversive.

Penalty: imprisonment, from 3 to 10 years.

Sole paragraph – If the fact results in serious bodily injury, the penalty is increased up to double; if death results, it is increased to triple.”

The split is known. The criminal was considered unimputable, but the fact is that the MPF saw in Adélio’s act a “personal attack for political nonconformity”. In Arruda’s case, the PGR hadn’t even been called yet and has already ruled out: “It’s not my business.” Go there. The National Security Act no longer exists. And not everything was absorbed by the Penal Code.

With the end of the LSN, the CP now has Article 359-P:

“Restrict, prevent or hinder, with the use of physical, sexual or psychological violence, the exercise of political rights to any person on account of their sex, race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin:

Penalty – imprisonment, from 3 (three) to 6 (six) years, and fine, in addition to the penalty corresponding to violence.”

Note that the text does not include political or ideological motivation.

It would also not be possible to include Guaranho in the Anti-Terrorism Law (13,260). Article 2 sets out the conduct that it punishes, namely:

“Article 2 Terrorism consists of the practice by one or more individuals of the acts provided for in this article, for reasons of xenophobia, discrimination or prejudice of race, color, ethnicity and religion, when committed with the purpose of provoking social or generalized terror, exposing danger to person, property, public peace or public safety.”

Once again, the ideological issue or party affiliation is not among the motivations that characterize the type. It is an obvious fault of the law. In fact, such a text brings an exclusion of illegality that gives cloth to the sleeve, in a remarkably poorly written text. There it reads:

“§ 2 The provisions of this article do not apply to the individual or collective conduct of people in political demonstrations, social movements, unions, religious, class or professional categories, directed by social or demanding purposes, aiming to contest, criticize, protest or support, with the aim of defending constitutional rights, guarantees and freedoms, without prejudice to the criminal classification contained in law.”

In the effort to avoid the criminalization of social movements, which is a legitimate and correct concern, a text was produced that opens to the sea of ​​uncertainty. Every terrorist, after all, has an originally vindictive motivation. Note the aberration: in the characterization of the crime, political motivation is not touched; for the purposes of excluding the illicit, yes. It is a law written on the knee.

“But don’t you punish ‘hate crimes’ in Brazil, Reinaldo?” It depends. Law 7,716 (anti-racism) punishes “crimes resulting from discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin”. Two decisions of the Supreme Court extended its scope. Homophobia – discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender (which Jair Bolsonaro practices every day) will deserve the same sanction. The court also equated racial slur with racism properly.

Section IV of Article 109 of the Constitution provides that federal judges prosecute and judge “political crimes and criminal offenses committed to the detriment of goods, services or interests of the Union”. This is obviously not the case. They are also responsible for cases referring to attacks on human rights (Section VA).

Even age can be an aggravating factor in the crime of injury, but not political affiliation.

We will see:

1: if delegate Camila Cocconello wanted to invoke a law to impute to Guaranho the aggravating factor of hatred, she would not find the corresponding law;

2: It’s one thing for the delegate to point out a legal void — BUT SHE DIDN’T OWN IT; another, distinct, is to make this statement:

“For you to be framed in a political crime, in the law of crimes against the Democratic State of Law, you have some requirements, such as preventing or hindering a person from exercising their political rights. homicide occurred because the author wanted to prevent the exercise of the victim’s political rights. We analyze that, when he arrived at the scene, he had no intention of firing, he had the intention of provoking. It is very difficult to analyze the records, with the evidence we have, and to say that the author went there, came back because he wanted to terminate the political rights or attack the political rights of that person. It often seems like one more thing that ended up becoming personal between two people who argued, Of course, for political reasons.”

Then she got all confused and produced prejudice, which is not her place.

The delegate affirming that the Guaranho “did not prevent” Marcelo from exercising his political rights sounds like a macabre joke: after all, he is dead because he was a PT member – and this remains evident – and, more than political rights, he lost another, who at this precedes: the right to life.

It would suffice for her to say that Article 359-P of the Penal Code does not include the ideological issue among the motivations.

It turns out that she seemed too busy with her absurd thesis:

“We analyze that, when he arrived at the scene, he had no intention of shooting, he had the intention of provoking. It is very difficult to analyze the records, with the evidence we have, and say that the author went to there, he returned because he wanted to terminate the political rights or attempt against the political rights of that person”.

Then she no longer does police work, but guesswork. Worse, it discards the obvious premeditation of the crime. Instead of pointing out the legal void — and it could even do so in a tone of nonconformity — she dismisses the reality that screams: if Bolsonaro’s image were on that cake, Marcelo de Arruda would be alive.

A crime, in short, a political crime that calls for a legal definition. And not absurd considerations outside the proper legal framework.