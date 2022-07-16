Post in João Pessoa sells gasoline at R$ 4.63

It is possible to find the liter of gasoline being sold for R$ 4.63, at the Carrefour station, on BR-230. (Photo: Reproduction)



The average price of gasoline in Paraíba continues to fall. In João Pessoa, it is possible to find the liter of gasoline being sold for R$ 4.63, at the Carrefour station, on the BR-230.

The application helps Paraíba citizens when shopping with updated values, as the prices of the items sent to the system are from the invoices issued in the State’s establishments.

READ MORE: After registering gasoline sold at R$ 4.63, check fuel prices in Paraíba and understand how the application that records values

This is the lowest price in the metropolitan region of the Capital. Prices have been verified by ClickPBearly in the morning of this Friday (15), in the application Price of the Hour.

O ClickPB warns that prices vary throughout the day and for each gas station, and the consumer may no longer find the same value of R$ 4.63 or any other previously registered by the application.

The Price of the Hour application guides the population to consult the stations to confirm that gasoline is still being offered at the same value found in the app, as prices are constantly updated.

Check it out below:

Prices have fallen after the reduction of ICMS charges in compliance with the Complementary Law that limits states to charge only up to 18% ICMS on fuel.

Before the reduction, the average price of regular gasoline in João Pessoa was R$ 7.17.