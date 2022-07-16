Praia Clube beats Corinthians away from home and consolidates in the G-8 of the National Futsal League | futsal

Praia Clube won an important victory against Corinthians in the 16th round of the National Futsal League. The Minas Gerais team beat the opponent 3-2 at Ginásio Wlamir Marques, took Alvinegro’s unbeaten record in São Paulo and touched Timão on the leaderboard.

Thiaguinho opened the scoring three minutes into the first half for Praia. At 14, Canabarro left everything the same. Rafa and Claudinho, both in the 17th minute, put the Uberlândia team ahead. 20 seconds from the end of the game, Paulo scored, but did not avoid the defeat of Timão.

The result takes Praia to 28 points, in sixth position. Corinthians has 29 points and is fifth. In all, 16 teams advance to the round of 16.

Corinthians returns to the court on Monday, July 25, when they face Carlos Barbosa, in Rio Grande do Sul, at 6:30 pm. The following day, July 26, Praia Clube receives Minas, in Uberlândia, at 7pm.

Praia Clube started the game with conflicting feelings on the court. The first was pain and worry. Paulo Felipe finished close to the right side and, when he put his foot on the ground, he turned his left knee. The player left the court to give way to Barbosinha. Soon after, joy came. Thiaguinho took advantage of Levy’s blunder and finished with no chance for Lucas Oliveira to open the scoring, at three minutes. After being at a disadvantage, Timão entered the game and started creating. After a nice triangulation of the alvinegro attack, Canabarro kicked without marking the entrance of the area to leave everything even.

The first half was heading towards a tie, but the visiting team established a great advantage, with two goals in the 17th minute. Neto stole the ball and assisted Rafa to put Praia in front. Shortly afterward, Claudinho received it through the left aisle, advanced and kicked with a beak, between the legs of Lucas Oliveira to score the third.

The game took a while to pick up in the second stage, and the less intense pace benefited Praia Clube, who managed the advantage. At six minutes, however, Timão almost reduced the marker. Lé received a pass on the second pole and submitted it to a great save by Gian Wolverine, who saved Praia.