Preparation for demolition of burned building in downtown SP starts this Saturday | Sao Paulo

This weekend, the preparation of the area and the cleaning of the floors will begin.

The complete demolition of the building could take up to 6 months to complete, according to information confirmed to TV Globo by Marcos Monteiro, Municipal Secretary of Infrastructure and Works.

Merchants of 25 de Março claim entry into banned buildings

Work will take place seven days a week, from 7 am to 5 pm. According to the city hall, as it is an emergency action, the deadlines will be established during the work, as well as the amount that will be invested.

1 of 7 Firefighters inspect the building near 25 de Março that caught fire in the city of São Paulo, SP, in a photo this Friday (15). — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Firefighters inspect the building near 25 de Março that caught fire in the city of São Paulo, SP, in a photo this Friday (15). — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

At first, sidings will be placed on the site, and the assembly of the construction site will begin on Rua Barão de Duprat. The company responsible for the demolition is G2O Gestão e Obras.

This Friday (15), Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) informed that the demolition will be done mechanically.

“It starts partially, from the 10th to the 7th floor. During the works, tests are being carried out to see if it will be necessary to demolish it down. an important commercial area for the city, it generates a lot of employment and income there”, said Nunes.

Also on Friday afternoon, a team from the Fire Department was at the scene to check if there are still outbreaks of fire in the building.

Work begins this Saturday (16) for the security part, with the installation of sidings and nets covering the entire building. About 20 employees of the contracted company will be responsible for starting the work.

Next, the cleaning part will be carried out (removal of everything that remains inside the building) and shoring of all floors.

After the completion of these services, inspections can be carried out directly on the structural elements (slabs, beams and pillars), so that it is determined how the demolition will take place.

According to the Municipal Department of Urban Infrastructure and Works (SIURB), the building is no longer at risk of collapse without prior signsbut occasional landslides can still occur.

The fire was extinguished at the site on Wednesday afternoon (14), after more than 60 hours of work. The building’s owners agreed to assume the costs of the work.

See where is the building that caught fire near Rua 25 de Março in SP

After four days of fighting, firefighters consider the fire extinguished. The roads in the 25 de Março region that were interdicted were released. Only the street where the building is located, Comandante Abdo Schahin, remains closed.

2 of 7 Buildings affected by fire in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in downtown SP, this Tuesday (12) — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Buildings hit by fire in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in downtown SP, this Tuesday (12) — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

On Wednesday night, an assembly between the tenants of the ten-story building authorized the demolition of the building by the City of São Paulo.

Although Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) informed on Wednesday morning that the building would be demolished by implosion, during the afternoon this option was disregarded.

According to Marcos Monteiro, Municipal Secretary for Infrastructure and Works, “because of this condition of imminent ruin, we start from the premise that we will not be able to make anyone enter the building. place explosives inside the building, or manual explosion. Then, of course, we will study the hypothesis of mechanical demolition or any other alternative that arises”.

3 of 7 Firefighters left the 10-story building and fight the fire outside, with hoses — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Firefighters left the 10-story building and are fighting the fire outside, with hoses — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In addition to this ten-story building, four other properties nearby were also set on fire: a six-story building, a store and a church. All are located in the Rua 25 de Março region.

Two firefighters suffered burns and were hospitalized during the work. There are no more reports of injured people in the region. The Civil Police investigates the causes and possible responsibilities for the fire.

Nine buildings are closed after fire in downtown SP and are at risk of collapsing, says city hall

An assessment made by engineers from the city hall banned nine properties in the surroundings.

In addition to the ten-story building, which is in danger of collapsing, eight more buildings were closed because they could be hit by the possible fall and debris from the building.

The prohibited buildings are at the following addresses:

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 115

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 127

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 107

Rua Barao de Duprat, 41

Rua Barao de Duprat, 39

March 25th Street, 734

March 25th Street, 702

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 94

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 78 (where the 10-story building that continues to burn is located)

4 of 7 Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

5 of 7 A large fire hit commercial buildings in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO A large-scale fire hit commercial buildings in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

7 of 7 Aerial view of a fire in the region of March 25, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Aerial view of a fire in the March 25 region, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire. According to the Secretary of Public Security, the case was registered as fire and theft.

Police had access to footage filmed by security cameras, which show an individual exiting a parking lot near the building where the fire started carrying two black bags full of objects.

Shortly after he left, it was possible to observe a flash coming from the direction of the flames. The police will investigate if there is a connection between this man and the fire.