Proof that Bolsonaro felt the weight of Anitta’s support for Lula

The president Jair Bolsonaro made it clear, clearly, that he felt the weight of the support of anita The Squid. And it wasn’t just on social media, when every now and then he mentions the singer.

In front of supporters – a place where he prefers to deal with topics that bother him and not in front of journalists like a head of state –, the president mocked the singer, tried to belittle her, criticized her and, finally, admitted the size of her influence. from Anita.

In 2018, the singer declined to declare a vote for any candidate. She was charged, but only joined the chorus “He didn’t”.

This time, she preferred to take a stand. Right now, Brazilian democracy needs many voices. Bolsonaro has been a constant source of threats to institutions.

“I’m not a PT member and I never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the internet, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, just ask me that, being within my reach and not being against the electoral law, I will do it”, said Anitta in her networks. social.

Bolsonaro — the president of the Republic who constantly conspires against democracy, including spreading doubts about the fairness of the electoral process — Gave statements in response to Anitta’s move.

“I saw Anitta charging Lula. ‘I’m giving you more support, release the marijuana there, Lula’. It’s her limit, right…” It wasn’t exactly that, but she is in favor of legalizing marijuana. like the former president Fernando Henrique it’s also.

Continues after advertising

Later, Bolsonaro said: “I saw a video of her that I ended up sending to Paulo Guedes, saying that he could lose his job. She begins: Do you know what oxygen is? If you don’t, you die. But before you have a strong economy, you will die from lack of oxygen.”

The singer was evidently mocking Bolsonaro’s clumsy speech in which he claimed that a person could run out of oxygen, which, as is well known, is humanly impossible.

Not satisfied, Bolsonaro continued: “And what do I do with Anitta’s young people? I am guaranteeing your freedom. Look, Anitta’s candidate wants to control social media. And I’m giving, as always, guaranteeing that freedom for you on social media.” Finally, he admitted, “This is Anitta, who has an influence on young people. Yes, we recognize that there…”.

All these answers together show that this one hurt.

The support of the very popular singer bothered the president a lot. Anitta, in addition to having declared her support for Lula, has shown that she can help, translating to young people, in a language they understand, the risk that the country is currently running.

Watch Bolsonaro’s speech

Continues after advertising





