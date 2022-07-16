Prosecutor accuses wife of Stênio Garcia of ‘humiliating’ the actor in an interview | TV



Stênio Garcia had an interview interrupted by Marilene Saade for being without a mask – Reproduction / RedeTV!

Published 07/15/2022 15:50 | Updated 07/15/2022 15:52

Rio – The controversy involving Stênio Garcia and his wife, Marilene Saade, gained another chapter this Friday. In a video released by Sonia Abrão, from “A Tarde É Sua”, prosecutor Eliana Passarelli accuses the famous of committing the crimes of contempt and humiliation of the elderly for the way the actor was removed from an interview by his wife, last Tuesday .

“In the case of Stênio Garcia, there was a crime, yes. It is a more serious crime than an injury, it is the crime of belittling the elderly, it is a crime provided for in the Elderly Statute. The penalty ranges from one to three years of reclusion, it’s not even detention”, said the prosecutor of the state of São Paulo, in a video published on Instagram.

Then, Eliana explains her analysis of the case that gained repercussion when it was revealed by the program that Sonia Abrão presents on RedeTV!, on Wednesday. “When she covered his mouth and everything else, it’s not that she lacked absolute respect for him. She managed to provoke a crime of humiliation to the elderly. This crime is provided for in article 96 of the Elderly Statute. It is a crime which is processed automatically, regardless of Stenio’s will. We even understand the commotion, the angry people, but she should have thought before doing it”, added the prosecutor.

Last Thursday, Marilene defended herself again from the attacks she has received for fighting with her husband after the actor removed his mask to give an interview at the launch of Beth Goulart’s book, in a bookstore in Rio. “I have been married to Stênio Garcia for 24 years. And in these 24 years, contrary to what you are saying, there has never been a fight between us. principle of Ahinsa yoga, which is non-violence in every sense,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“Look at him at 90 in this photo today and smiling full in nature. I sinned by being overzealous and protective and was driven to try to protect him with the mask, so much requested by doctors. I don’t have control of everything all the time. When I went to buy the book, he got excited giving the interview and took off the mask that was the condition for us to go to the place. [uma] time he didn’t want to put on the mask. When I ran and asked, in the eagerness to protect him at the doctor’s request, I lost control,” he continued.

Afterwards, the actress refuted the accusations that she keeps her husband in an abusive relationship and said: “Worse than what I’ve done is people calling me a torturer and saying that he suffers abuse. , protects and cares for him with the greatest love and delicacy in the world. An untimely fact does not cancel out the 24 years of excess of love, dedication and fear, but of losing him to this death that will one day happen to everyone”.

Marilene completed her outburst with a statement to the actor: “That’s why I ask God to take me along with him because I don’t know how to live without him. My prince Stenio is my reason for living and my biggest purpose in life and who knows us knows and recognizes that. Misjudging is also aggressive and abusive. We live in strange times so may everyone achieve peace, health, balance and mental strength to never lose control”, he concluded.

Check out: