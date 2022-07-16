PSG leaves Rafinha, Wijnaldum and Herrera off list for Japan trip | french football

Paris Saint-Germain released this Friday the list of 25 players who will travel to Japan for a series of three pre-season friendlies. The absence of five players stands out: full-back Kurzawa, midfielders Draxler, Herrera, Wijnaldum and Rafinha Alcântara. The club did not say why they will not join the group.
The absence of the quintet indicates that everyone can be traded soon by Paris. The Brazilian Rafinha Alcântara played the second half of the last season on loan to Real Sociedad, from Spain, and could return to the team, according to the Spanish press.
In the images released from training so far, everyone appears normally and does not give any indication of possible physical problems. Publications in the French press report that Draxler, Herrera and Wijnaldum are in the list of players that PSG wants to trade.
Messi, Mbappé and Neymar are on the list. The Brazilian and French were not on the field this Friday, in a training match between Paris and Quevilly-Rouen. The Argentine started, and Paris won 2-0.
Wijnaldum in PSG pre-season training in Paris: ex-Liverpool midfielder does not go to Japan – Photo: Disclosure / PSG
Paris Saint-Germain leaves this Saturday for Japan. The team will stay in the country until the 25th, where it will play three friendlies, against Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka.
The official debut of the season will be on July 30, in the French Supercup, against Nantes. The first match in the French Championship is on August 6, against Clermont.
Check out the list of related items for PSG's trip to Japan:
- GOALKEEPERS: Keylor Navas, Donnarumma, Sergio Rico and Letellier
- DEFENDERS: Achraf Hakimi, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kehrer, Diallo and Nuno Mendes
- MIDDLE CAMPERS: Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Gueye, Dina-Ebimbe and Warren Zaïre-Emery
- ATTACKS: Mbappé, Icardi, Neymar, Sarabia, Kalimuendo and Messi