Psychologist highlights the importance of men breaking with prejudices and taking care of mental health – Acorda Cidade

This Friday, July 15th, Men’s Day is celebrated, which due to the pandemic and the problems generated by it, began to seek care more often, not only with physical health, but also mental health.

For psychologist Ciro Rios, who works in Feira de Santana, we live in a sexist society and for this reason there is still a lot of prejudice on the part of men in taking care of their mental health. However, this reality is increasingly changing.

“Man has indeed improved this quest for mental health. You have started to realize that you need help, not only with emotions, when talking about how you feel, but also problems such as depression, anxiety, stop thinking that you can only take care of your health when you are in the extreme”, said the health professional. to Acorda City.

He highlighted that in the last two years, due to the pandemic, the number of male patients in his office has increased, but he expected this rate to be higher.

“After the pandemic, people began to perceive themselves at home, trapped, no longer having a routine, no longer having a way to escape problems. The pandemic came to show this. You don’t control life, you don’t control everything, there’s no way to escape looking inside you, and this demand really increased due to the anxiety of staying indoors, depressive paintings, where man couldn’t socialize anymore after the pandemic. There are people who have gone through financial problems and this also shakes people. Unemployment too, with a lot of people closing businesses and countless situations. And these consequences that covid itself brings are not only physical, but also mental, such as memory loss. All of this worsens mental health”, explained the psychologist.

Despite the increase in the number of consultations for men, Ciro Rios stressed that many men do not seek therapy, as they still believe they cannot cry, cannot suffer, feel pain. But every man does need care and seeking help is one of the ways to help yourself and break with prejudice.

“Man is taught not to talk, not to talk, and that he must solve his problems alone, but in therapy a man learns not to care about the opinion of others. Everything in our childhood, the environment we live in influences who we are. And I always tell people that I come from a very well-structured family, where my father never raised his voice so technically my behavior is going to be very similar. But I have friends and patients who have lived in very troubled environments, so they don’t know what it’s like to have peace, they don’t know what it’s like to have harmony, balance and they’ve never experienced it, which greatly influences the choices”, he observed.

