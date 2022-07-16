Queen Elizabeth celebrated Meghan Markle’s absence at wake

Queen Elizabeth II did not hide her relief to learn that Meghan Markle would not be present at the funeral of Prince Philip, who died in April last year. According to investigative journalist Tom Bower’s book, the monarch uttered a ‘Thank God’ when she heard the news about Prince Harry’s wife.

“The mood was somber. Daily the media extolled Philip’s remarkable life and devotion to the country. The Duke had planned a simple funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. would he deal with his father and brother?”, begins the biographer, in another excerpt from the book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”, released by the website The Sun.

In the sequel, Tom says that Markle used her pregnancy with Lilibet as a justification for not going to the ceremony. “Meghan cited her seven-month pregnancy as a reason for not traveling. At Windsor Castle, the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years,” she says. .

However, Elizabeth 2 was not shaken by the absence of Meghan, on the contrary: “To comply with the restrictions of covid, she would suffer alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank God, Meghan is not coming’, said the monarch”. According to the tabloid, the monarch told her aides present at the time.