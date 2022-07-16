R$1 banknote is more popular than the R$200 banknote | Economy

Raphael Ribeiro/Central Bank of Brazil Hummingbird vs maned wolf: even ‘extinct’, the R$1 banknote is more common than the R$200 banknote

The maned wolf became part of the fauna stamped on real banknotes in September 2020, but it is still the shyest and least popular among the “animals” that circulate in Brazilian money. It’s even rarer than the “extinct”.

There are only 105.1 million R$200 bills in the hands of people and banks, less than the amount of R$1 bills in circulation. According to data from the Central Bank (BC), the R$ 1 notes, stamped by the hummingbird and without new issues since 2005, are still 148.7 million in the economy, almost 50% more than the R$ 200 copies.

There are several reasons for the low popularity of the maned wolf, in addition to the average purchasing power of Brazilians. One of them is Pix, launched a few months after the R$200 bill. The electronic system of instant and free transfers quickly became popular and further reduced the use of cash.

Even in smaller quantities, the number of R$200 bills in circulation has been rising monthly.

In December 2020, three months after launch, there were 36.4 million. In December 2021, it reached 88.4 million, and at the end of June, it reached 105.1 million. Even so, most of the 450 million banknotes with the maned wolf produced by the Casa da Moeda are still in the hands of the BC, which paid R$ 146.2 million for the production.

At the time of the launch of the banknote, the BC argued that the higher value note would be necessary to meet the greater demand of the population for paper money with the emergency aid paid in the pandemic.

Sought, the institution said that the banknote fulfills its function and has been put into circulation gradually and at the expected pace.

In the opinion of Mariana Chaimovich, legal advisor at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Technology and Cash Cycle (ITCN), the R$200 banknote fulfilled its function, at the time, of avoiding cash shortages and still has its place today.

“If Pix is ​​a reality for many people, it is not for others. We have to remember, and this is true in most of BC’s discourse, that these means of payment must coexist in harmony.”

Mauro Rochlin, a professor at FGV, explains that there is also the issue of inflation, which has been devaluing the currency for the last 28 years. According to the BC Citizen’s Calculator, R$ 100 in July 1994, the month in which the real began, is currently equivalent to R$ 758.05, adjusted by the IPCA.

Despite this, he believes that the R$ 200 note may be useless because, in transactions of greater value, the electronic means are preferred.

“The 200 note was kind of useless, it cannot handle low-value transactions, nor will it handle higher-value transactions, due to the insecurity today of dealing with physical money”, says Rochlin.

Since the pandemic, the demand for banknotes has gradually declined, but has not yet reached the pre-Covid level. In December 2019, there were 7.1 billion banknotes in circulation, a number that rose to 8.5 billion in the same month of 2020 and dropped to 7.6 billion in December last year. There are currently 7.4 billion.