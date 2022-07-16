Rare Battle of Waterloo Skeleton Discovered in Belgium | World

Archaeologists and volunteers from the Waterloo Uncovered project have found the complete skeleton of a soldier who fought in the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Belgium. The discovery, announced on Wednesday (13), is somewhat rare and was made during excavations at a field hospital at the time, located in the village of Mont-Saint-Jean, about 20 kilometers from Brussels.

According to the researchers, the find lay among ammunition boxes, medical waste and bones from the legs and arms of combatants who had their limbs amputated at the time. For Véronique Moulaert, an employee of the Heritage Agency in the region, finding all these artifacts in one place is evidence of the state of emergency in which the hospital was in.

2 of 5 Skeletal skull discovered at Battle of Waterloo archaeological site — Photo: Chris van Houts Skeletal skull discovered at Battle of Waterloo archaeological site — Photo: Chris van Houts

“Dead soldiers, amputated limbs and more had to be swept into nearby ditches and quickly buried in a desperate attempt to stem the spread of disease around the hospital,” Moulaert said in a statement to the press.

3 of 5 Smashed remains of the leg bone of a soldier who fought in the conflict — Photo: Chris van Houts Shattered remains of the leg bone of a soldier who fought in the conflict — Photo: Chris van Houts

The remains of several horses were also found at the archaeological site and this, for scholars, underscores the brutality of the conflict. “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Center for Battlefield Archeology at the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

4 of 5 Horse skeleton found at the Battle of Waterloo archaeological site — Photo: Chris van Houts Horse skeleton found at the Battle of Waterloo archaeological site — Photo: Chris van Houts

The Battle of Waterloo marked the end of the Hundred Days rule of Napoleon Bonaparte, who abdicated the throne of France after defeat by the British and Prussians. It is estimated that more than 20,000 fighters have died in just one day of conflict, but the whereabouts of most of these bodies remain unknown.

Scientists at Waterloo Uncovered, who have been working in the region since 2015, believe that many corpses were burned on pyres or piled in mass graves. Another hypothesis of the team is that most of the bodies were removed from the graves and sent to the UK to have their bones transformed into fertilizer and sold.

5 of 5 Human teeth found during excavations at Mont-Saint-Jean — Photo: Chris van Houts Human teeth found during excavations at Mont-Saint-Jean — Photo: Chris van Houts