Rare mutated lobster saved from ‘dinner’ in US; understand

An extremely rare lobster escaped becoming dinner at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida after workers found the species in a shipment. Now, the animal, which has the particularity of being orange – instead of the traditional red of the crustacean – will have a new permanent home in an aquarium.

According to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, the aquarium was contacted by managers at a Red Lobster facility after workers discovered the orange lobster in a shipment.

The lobster’s orange coloration is believed to be from a mutation that occurs in only one in 30 million lobsters, according to the UPI news agency. The crustacean was named Cheddar in honor of the cheddar cookies that are sold at the restaurant.

“A group of amazing people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to be able to save Cheddar and find her a good home,” said Red Lobster manager Mario Roque in a press release.

Red Lobster Senior Director of Communications Nicole Bott said the lobster will soon be on display at the Myrtle Beach Aquarium.

“It’s an honor to be able to share Cheddar’s story and provide her with a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank,” Bott said.

Last year, another rare mutant lobster caught attention, but its coloring was even more different: blue.