‘Rayane, have dignity’: owner of missing cat put banner in BH – Gerais

The track caught the attention of passers-by in the Prado neighborhood. (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Track “Rayane, have some dignity and come back to my house. This time, speaking the truth and as a guest.” had its history finally unraveled. Marluce Mares, 70, had the sign installed on Rua Cssia, in the Prado neighborhood, in the West Region of Belo Horizonte, after having her cat Bigode taken away by a girl supposedly named Rayane. This was one of several ways to try to locate the pet.

According to Marluce, Bigode is a 10-year-old cat who has the habit of going out late and coming back at night. “He always walks around right here on the block, near Cssia Street, where I had put the banner.”

On May 26, Rayane called Marluce’s house wanting to return Bigode, as she had seen him walking through the streets. “I answered the phone and she called me by name, and then asked to come upstairs and I let her because she made a point of handing me over.”

Dona Marluce Mares, 70 years old, tries to find the cat Bigode. The old woman still has hopes of locating the pet (photo: Tlio Santos/EM DA Press)

As soon as the girl went upstairs with the cat, she spent about 1 hour at Marluce’s house talking about the pet. “I had just come from the hospital and I was a little stunned, it was all very confusing.”

Rayane said that she lived on Rua Cssia and asked to see everything about Bigode, such as the breeds and the litter box. “She wanted to know if he was well taken care of, she kept saying he was too skinny. I explained that he is really sick but that I take very good care of him, I even give him coconut water in the bottle”, said Marluce.

According to the lady, the girl said she had three cats and was very fond of animals. Rayane also stated that a friend who is a member of an NGO could offer help in caring for Bigode.

“She gave me the Mustache, and left. The next day, he went out as usual for a walk and never came back. People told me they saw a girl who looked like her walking with him on the street.”

Marluce shows a photo of the cat Mustache (photo: Tlio Santos/EM DA Press)

tracks

Hoping to find Bigode, Marluce had a first banner installed on the street: “Give me back the cat you stole from me because you are wicked”.

However, the young man responsible for installing the sign ended up surprised by the residents of the building, who threatened to call the police. The worker then left without performing the service.

Some time later, the elderly woman ordered the second track to be made: “Rayane, have some dignity and come back to my house. This time, speaking the truth and as a guest.” Again, the residents took the message off the street.

Disappearance

reportage of State of Mines, Marluce reported that the cat first disappeared four years ago. She ended up paying R$150 to rescue him.

“I announced with a banner and pamphlets that he had disappeared, I promised to reward anyone who knew about him, they came to call me saying they saw a cat trapped in a house and I paid 150 reais to return it”.

About the current disappearance, the owner of the animal appeared to the Police, but without a clear description of the girl. Even Marluce suspects that the name “Rayane” is false.

Everything that Dona Marluce wants to have Mustache back. “Even if I’m supposed to drop dead when I find my cat, she did it out of spite. a young girl, no more than 30 years old. If not for love, then for money.”

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Rafael Arruda