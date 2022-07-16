Recipe for ‘starchy mozzarella’ goes viral on TikTok: is it bad for your health? – 07/15/2022

A “starchy mozzarella” recipe that promises to yield up to 1.5 kg is going viral on TikTok. With almost 2 million views on the social network, the alternative, reproduced by dozens of users, is another way out found by Brazilians to deal with the rise in food prices — in the last 12 months, only the value of cheeses rose on average 19 .18%, according to data from the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

Although there is no official contraindication for consuming the product, the homemade option is less healthy than the original and may not be the most strategic to circumvent inflation, according to Daniela Pironti Cierro, vice president of Asbran (Brazilian Nutrition Association).

What is the difference between the original and homemade mozzarella

The nutritional table of industrial mozzarella usually includes milk, rennet, dairy yeast, salt and preservatives. The “homemade mozzarella” recipe that went viral on the networks takes milk, corn starch, butter, salt and mozzarella — the amounts indicated by TikTok users are 1 liter, 200 grams, 200 grams, 1 teaspoon and 300 grams for each of the items, respectively.

The main difference between the two, therefore, is that the homemade one includes starch, while this ingredient does not exist in the original version. It is used to give stability to the dough and increase its yield. “Make your own mozzarella, which is much cheaper and yields more”, says a user on the network.

The problem, however, is that the addition of starch brings with it a very large contribution of carbohydrates to the recipe, explains Cierro. “The original mozzarella has no carbohydrates, because it is a product rich only in fat and protein. So, in addition to increasing calories, we are introducing a new nutrient, which is carbohydrate, through starch”, says the nutritionist.

Because of butter, there is even an increase in the amount of fat consumed. In addition, according to Cierro, the fact that the homemade recipe does not include preservatives in its list of ingredients, as in the case of the industrial one, does not mean that it is free from the additive, since the starch itself also carries preservatives.

In practice, summarizes the nutritionist, the alternative version is a “porridge with a little mozzarella” but, despite the smell and color, it does not taste like mozzarella.

Consumption strategies

For the vice president of Asbran, there are other nutritional strategies that are less harmful to health to adopt in the midst of high food prices.

“If you bought mozzarella to make this recipe, why not get your own mozzarella and, instead of making the homemade option, grate the product, to yield more and be able to use it in mixtures, along with vegetables or in snacks, for example?”, suggests the nutritionist.

The expert considers that the idea of ​​adding starch to increase the amount of cheese is not indicated from the point of view of combating obesity, “nor does it seem to be the most strategic option to deal with the escalation in prices”.

“Eating well is not eating expensive. Faced with this global crisis, we need to think carefully about our strategies and increase, for example, our consumption of bark and stalks, which culturally many people consider as garbage, but which have a high nutritional value”, he adds. cierro.