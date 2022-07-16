Referee reports accusation of racial slur in Criciúma x Ponte’s summary and cites the term “monkey” | Brazilian series b

According to the document, striker Da Silva said he was called a “monkey”. Through the press office, Ponte informed that Da Silva would file a report on the case.

– In the 46th minute of the first half, I stopped the match for around three minutes, after being informed by the 4th referee Charly ws Deretti that the athlete who was warming up, mr. Rondinelli Da Silva Vieira, nº 28, from the Ponte Preta team, reported having suffered racial abuse by a fan who was next to the Criciúma crowd. The athlete reported that he was called a “monkey”. I also inform that the athlete also reported that a glass with unidentified liquid was thrown towards him, being hit by the same liquid. The police present were asked to identify the offender, however, until the closing of this summary it was not possible, as the individual escaped from the place of the game. None of the arbitration members could identify such acts, so after the arrival of the police to take the necessary measures, I continued the game.

Criciúma also spoke about the episode. In a statement, the club repudiated what happened and said it had already identified the person responsible:

– Criciúma Esporte Clube expresses its rejection of any act of discrimination and states that it will never be silent in the face of such a serious fact. The club, with the help of the Military Police and athletes from Ponte Preta, has already identified the person responsible and is taking the appropriate measures in the face of the regrettable case that occurred during this Friday night’s match (07/15) at the Heriberto Hülse stadium. This fact only reinforces the importance of the daily struggle for a football without hatred.

The match was stopped in the first half stoppage time, when Macaca’s athletes warmed up behind the goal.

The black and white athletes resorted to arbitration to denounce insults from Tigre’s fans, in addition to spitting and the fact that glasses with liquids were thrown in the direction of the group. The area used by the players is very close to the fans, but there is a gap between them.

The reserves started to warm up with a police escort in the second half.