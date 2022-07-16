Renato finds out that Zaquieu killed Tenório, goes to Zé Leôncio’s farm to take revenge and takes the worst.

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will be at gunpoint Renato (Gabriel Santana). That’s because the butler will take on the murder of Tenório (Murilo Benicio) to free Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) of the crime. Revolted, the grileiro’s youngest son will go to Zé Leôncio’s farm and call Zaquieu for an armed duel.

However, upon arriving in the lands of the “King of Cattle”, the young man will face Juma (Alanis Guillen). Marruá will be able to disarm Renato, threaten to kill him and then throw it for the piranhas to eat. “‘You’ shouldn’t have come here, you m3rdinh4“, Juma will speak with the shotgun pointed at him. “he killed my father“, says the boy. “And how many men has my father not already killed? Finish him, Juma. He is of the same race as that ‘fucker’”will encourage Muda.

Then Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will learn that his brother went to Zé Leôncio’s farm and will soon deduce that he went to get revenge for his father’s death. The older brother will then decide to go after him to avoid a tragedy.

Meanwhile, Renato will be in the sights of Juma’s gun. “He’s a frog mouth just like his father. You know what we do with a frog’s mouth? People kill. Get up from there, go… Get up, otherwise ‘you’ dies right there“, she will say.

See also: Castrated by Tenório, Alcides loses interest in Maria Bruaca, sends her away and joins Zaquieu

Suddenly, Marcelo will appear at the scene and beg Juma not to do anything to him. “I ‘am’ knowing all about the father’s story, I ‘am’ inside everything. He was what we always thought he was: a profiteer, an unproductive landowner…”, the boy will say to Renato, making him give up on revenge.