Renato is an option to take over Santos, but he has a strong competitor

One of the great clubs in Brazilian football is looking for a coach. After sacking coach Fabián Bustos, Santos is looking for a commander for the team for the remainder of the season. Among those listed, there is the name of Renato Portaluppi, the greatest idol in the history of Grêmio.

However, Renato does not seem to be the favorite to take on the role. Santos hired Newton Drummond, who already had a spell at Internacional, as a new football executive, and the strong name that the club is considering investing is Guto Ferreira.

Former rival appears as Renato’s competitor

In addition to Guto Ferreira, who has been without a club since he left Bahia at the end of June, another name that appears on the Santos team’s agenda is Odair Hellmann, ex-Inter, and who recently rescinded with Al Wasl, from Saudi Arabia.

The big problem that the new Santos coach must face is the lack of continuity in the work. In the management of the current president Andrés Ruedas, no coach of the Santos team managed to complete more than 40 games in charge of the team. The coach who played more games in front of Peixe was Fernando Diniz, with 31 matches played.

Recently, Renato Portaluppi heard his name being speculated in several clubs in Brazil and abroad, such as Atlético-MG, Boca Juniors, Fluminense, Grêmio and Vasco, in addition to polls in the Middle East. The former Flamengo has a consolidated career in Brazilian football, where he won the Recopa Sul-Americana (2018), the Copa Libertadores da América (2017), the Copa do Brasil (2007 and 2016) and the Campeonato Gaúcho (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021).