Requests to Leave Employment Increase

Despite the economic crisis, there is an increase in layoffs taking place. According to experts consulted by the UOLthis phenomenon of “I resign” may have to do with the discontent of the most privileged part of the population with their old model of work.

What’s happening? These people are dissatisfied with their job, whether it’s the environment or the pay. It may also have changed their view of work as a result of the pandemic, identifying new possibilities, such as the home office, said Anapaula Iacovino Davila, an economics professor at FAAP.

What are the layoff numbers? A survey by LCA Consultores, based on data from Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed), shows that, in the accumulated until May, Brazil had 6.175 million resignation requests in the last 12 months – the highest number since the beginning of the series, in 2020.

According to the consultancy, the requests represent 33% of the total layoffs in the period. Therefore, resignation requests from the worker himself are one in three.

Different life for this teacher: Professor Bruna Vitória, 35, is part of the statistics. After working teaching remotely throughout the most acute period of the coronavirus pandemic (covid-19), she chose to ask for the dismissal of the school where she worked in April of this year.

According to her, the pandemic made her understand that there were other forms of work, other than face-to-face, that she could seek.

“I spent two years teaching children online. I saw that it was possible to have a different life than having to commute to school every day, wasting many hours in traffic. When the worst of the pandemic was over and school called us back, I thought it was time to leave,” he said.

In addition, the exhaustion of working for two years without much rest made her rethink whether it was really worth continuing her job. “And I also thought, at that time, that maybe I wasn’t even happy in my current job. That’s why I decided to resign, I went to live in the countryside and I’m looking for another job”, she said.

What’s on the outside about it? According to experts consulted by the UOL, Bruna’s case is part of a phenomenon, more common in the USA and Europe, but which is also visible here: there it is being called in English “great resignation” (which can be translated as great resignation or great resignation) .

According to Anapaula Iacovino, the phenomenon originates from the pandemic, with the possibilities of remote work, or the change in how people see employment.

Better salary and quality of life: It can indicate several things, from the search for a better quality of life and better remuneration or even people who were in bad jobs and didn’t want to leave in the middle of the pandemic and are now looking for something better, he says.

In addition, workers who remain employed are overworked and without compensation in terms of wages. This generates frustration and also motivates exits, he says.

Is it just for young people? According to Vivian Almeida, economist and professor at Ibmec-RJ, young people lead this process of searching for a job with greater freedom and income.

There are people in general looking for better opportunities, but there is also a slice of young people who want a healthier relationship between personal life and work, says Vivian.

New labor law makes it easier? Another detail that can help explain the numbers is that, since 2017, the labor reform has allowed employees and employers to negotiate a dismissal by mutual agreement.

The worker who opts for this new form of dismissal loses the right to unemployment insurance and earns only half of the notice and fine from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The total is 40%; therefore, the employee receives 20%. You can also withdraw 80% of the fund.

Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, says it has become easier for workers to quit rather than wait to be fired.

In Brazil, for now, it’s for the elite: Anapaula Iacovino declares that, although the phenomenon of large layoffs is already seen with greater intensity in Europe and the USA, in Brazil it is located in more elite sectors of society, with qualified labor.

That slice gets an easier job later. Here in Brazil, the number of layoffs is high, but we still need more studies to better understand this recent phenomenon, he said.

According to Vivian Almeida, it is a niche phenomenon, for a few with higher incomes.

Alex Agostini says that the phenomenon should continue until the economy stabilizes, grows again and generates jobs consistently, which should only happen, if all goes well, after 2025.