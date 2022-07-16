Ricky Martin is accused of incest and faces up to 50 years in prison

Singer Ricky Martin, 50, faces a domestic violence charge in his native Puerto Rico, with the aggravation of incest. That’s because, according to the Spanish portal Marca, the alleged victim who denounced the singer is none other than his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez, 21 years old.

The identity of the complainant would have been brought to light by Eric Martin, brother of the former Menundo. Dennis claims that he had a relationship with his uncle for seven months, but two months ago he tried to end the incestuous relationship and began to be persecuted by him, who did not accept the breakup.

The boy accuses Martin of subjecting him to “physical and psychological aggression” during the time they were allegedly involved. In early July, when part of the case came to light, Dennis even got a restraining order against his uncle, who would have been seen hanging around his house before the occasion.

If Ricky Martin is convicted, he could face up to 50 years in prison, as Puerto Rico’s laws are quite strict in the case of incest. The singer’s trial begins on the 21st, the date on which Dennis will be questioned in court for the first time.

The singer’s lawyers are already working on his defense and must cite in court the complaint made against Dennis himself by a woman, who accused him of threatening and harassing her. Martin, it is worth remembering, has been married since 2018 to Syrian artist Jwan Yosef.