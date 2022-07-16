Riddle or Strategy? – Other words

in the bulletin of Other Health from the website Other words, the note below was published on July 12 about the launch of the Mais SUS Agenda, whose perplexing tone begins with the title of strange adherence to a democratic agenda and ends by stating that it is challenging those who fight for public health. As I disagree with this understanding, I make below the note my considerations on what I consider should be analyzed as a limited democratic strategy. I repeat here the note of the Other Health:

“The strange adherence of “Mais SUS” to a democratic agenda

The Institute of Studies for Health Policies (IEPS), in partnership with the civil association Umane, launched last week a set of proposals for what it understands as improvements in the SUS. Aimed at presidential candidates, according to the authors, they aim at greater efficiency and quality in the services provided today by the system — which has already handled 85 billion calls and is present in 100% of Brazilian municipalities. Part of them coincides with the agenda of the sanitary movement. But why would the IEPS, an institution created — and ostensibly run — by neoliberal banker Arminio Fraga, be launching them? The conundrum is challenging those fighting for Public Health.”

Is what is under discussion a puzzle or a strategy? My arguments to clarify this question are:

1. The defense of SUS and democracy should not and cannot be restricted to the social movements that promoted health reform and the creation of the SUS, even when they were seen as utopian and not very pragmatic. If we want to resume the democratic path, interrupting the barbarism we are experiencing, we need to have all the forces committed to democratic institutions and social justice. The defense of the SUS, in the post-pandemic period, became part of a broad relationship of forces that recognize the civilizational advance that the SUS represented, by affirming the right to health as a duty of the State. Some, however, are reluctant to comply with the constitutional dictate that any health practice is of public relevance, overriding lucrative interests that treat it only as a commodity. A new broad and inclusive correlation of forces in defense of health as a democracy is essential to face the dismantling carried out in all social protection policies. Therefore, it is not surprising that academics, bankers, artists, professionals, politicians, managers, opinion makers, start to join the ranks with the social movements that built and defended the SUS from the 1988 Constitution until now, against all the governments that implemented economic austerity policies, imposing limitations on the consolidation of the most egalitarian and democratic public policy, the SUS.

2. There is no surprise in relation to the consistent defense, made in the document Agenda Mais SUS, in relation to the importance of strengthening Public Health, for which they propose a list of principles with which one cannot disagree: health as a fundamental right; guidance by SUS principles to realize the right to health; health as a duty of the State in a universal system financed by taxes; balance between equity and efficiency; consider social determinants to reduce inequalities; social participation and transparency for the exercise of citizenship and democracy. In relation to the measures proposed to implement these principles, they list: 1- Increase public resources and guide financing to induce the universalization of the SUS, reaching 6% of GDP in 2030; 2 – Expand Primary Care with quality to guarantee a universal, efficient and resolute SUS, converting traditional primary care models to the Family Health Strategy until reaching 100% of the population; 3 – Strengthen SUS regional governance mechanisms through the elaboration of a national investment plan to reduce regional disparities; development of the institutional capacity of the State Health Departments; evaluate different initiatives and modalities of regional organization; 4 – Ensuring the availability and effectiveness of Human Resources in the SUS through reformulation of teaching regulation, restructuring of continuing education, strengthening of multidisciplinary teams and expanding the scope of nursing work in primary care; 5- Value and promote Mental Health through monitoring and inspection, improvement of the psychosocial care network, training and appreciation of professionals, resuming and advancing in psychiatric reform; 6- Strengthen the SUS to face public health emergencies through governance instruments, increased response capacity, national communication strategy, appreciation of professionals.

3. It is an important defense of Public Health, based on SUS principles and on proposals for improvements, several of which are part of the struggles and experiences that managers and workers have been developing throughout the SUS trajectory. This convergence is therefore praiseworthy, as well as desirable for the accumulation of forces in the current political conjuncture. It will be essential that political actors of various shades and specialties, who at times were even in opposing camps, approach the principles of the SUS and defend it in the public arena. We need these political forces to defeat authoritarian and diversionary populism, but we have to discuss the limits of their health agenda. The main limit of the current proposal is the identification of the SUS with public health, conceived as the primary level of health care. It would be important to make clear in this debate the relationship between the public and private sectors in health. When we agree that health is a duty of the State, why not emphasize that health actions are of public relevance, regardless of whether ownership is public or private? This commitment is essential in the face of the selfish behavior of private providers, for example, during the pandemic.

4. It is known that in Latin America, given the level of poverty and inequality, the upper middle classes and the richest represent a small portion of the population. It is important for the private sector to have a strengthened SUS as a strategy for its survival, since the SUS works as a reinsurance for everyone who loses their private health plans (which never exceed a little more than 25% of the population). The strengthened, resolute, efficient and universal SUS, but reduced to primary physical and mental health care, is essential to guarantee the continuity of the extreme profitability of health plans and insurance, which operate in diagnostic, secondary and tertiary care, disputing scarce public funds and draining resources that should be invested in improving laboratory services, diagnostics, hospitals and public sector specialists into their networks. In this way, they perpetuate the dependence of the SUS on the private network, instead of fighting for its emancipation from the perspective of the commercialization of health. The health market must be an option, not a creation of public policies through tax waivers, subsidies and unconditional purchase of services. The reduction of the SUS to primary health services may be interesting for the health services market, but it is not a political option for the country, for democracy and for citizenship.

4. Therefore, the agenda sins more for what is not said than for what is said. If not, let’s see: When you talk about the increase in SUS funding, why don’t you defend the elimination of the spending ceiling, responsible for the loss of billions of resources in the health budget since it was instituted? Why don’t you advocate ending the rapporteur’s amendments, or secret budget, a source of patronage, corruption and making public policy planning unfeasible?

5. When dealing specifically with Primary Health Care, with several important proposals, why not demand the repeal of the PHC financial management model, whose payment method per registered population was accompanied by an opening so that primary care can be privatized?

6. When talking about Human Resources in the SUS, the text refers to the beginnings of the struggle for Health Reform, when today the demands in this field are much more complex, presenting both scientific evidence and political claims sedimented throughout the trajectory of the SUS. Fundamental issues such as the disorganization in people management promoted by the introduction of SO as a form of contracting services and private management in health services are not addressed, whose actions are in line with fiscal policy instruments such as the Fiscal Responsibility Law, but which they violate the principles of participation by not submitting to the democratic controls of the SUS. The question that remains is why not discuss the establishment of public health careers?

Many other issues could be debated and deepened in order to invite the formulators of the Mais SUS Agenda to a debate in which we can strengthen our common positions and make explicit our proposals in the sense of going far beyond a strengthened SUS as the first pillar of care to health that would be completed with secondary and tertiary private pillars, competing for public resources.

The finding that the current SUS network is insufficient is an obviousness that does not justify the proposal to institutionalize a specialized system in which the public takes care of primary care (until now) and the private care of other levels of care. If the diagnosis is correct, it does not address the causes, as it assumes that it is an irremediable situation, when we know that the draining of public resources to the private sector is at the root of the problem. Such a proposal seems to disregard the international experience, whether the structured pluralism that has failed in Colombia, or the recent evidence that the privatization of NHS services in the United Kingdom has increased the risk of lack of quality care, even causing deaths.

When the Frente pela Vida proposes a 100% public SUS, it can be taken as a utopia and a lack of pragmatism on the part of social movements, but, after all, isn’t this the origin of the SUS that we all defend today?

Did you like the text? Contribute to maintaining and expanding our in-depth journalism:

OthersFive hundred