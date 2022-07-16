RJ beach stopped! Pocah is filmed with her smallest bikini giving ‘ajeitadinha’ controversy

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Stopped the beach in Rio de Janeiro! To cheer up even more the end of Friday (15) of her followers, Pocah shared a video in which she appears with a PP bikini on the beaches of RJ.

“The energy of my Rio is surreal,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. In the video, Pocah appears walking on the beach, while fixing her thong bikini and, of course, driving the crowd crazy. Currently, the former participant of Big Brother Brasil has nothing more, nothing less than 15.6 million followers.

“This woman is everything to me, look at this volume”, pointed out a fan in the comments field. “You should have won the BBB, I always hit that key”, said another. “Fucking woman,” celebrated a third.

Pocah vents about the comparisons he suffered with a controversial former participant of the BBB

During an interview, Pocah decided to open up the game and talk more about the comparisons they made between her and the BBB winner, Arthur Aguiar.

“Many people tagged me in posts comparing me to Arthur. What I see is that I was criticized a lot. The weight for the woman will always be greater in her actions. I’m in this fight to deconstruct that,” Pocah said.

“But I’d rather people say I slept than say I was a bad person,” he concluded.

