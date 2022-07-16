Singer Roberto Carlos lost his temper and all patience with a fan, during a show at Qualistage, in Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday, 13, and told him to shut up from above the stage.

Credit: Playback/TwitterVideo: Roberto Carlos loses the line with a fan and tells him to shut up

The fan was screaming for attention when the king interrupted his rendition of the classic “How Big Is My Love For You” to tell him to shut up.

While Roberto Carlos was singing, the boy shouted several times: “My mother is here, look”. Annoyed, the singer took advantage of the break in the song’s melody, took his mouth away from the microphone and said: “Shut the fuck up.”

The video of the moment was posted by some on Twitter and ended up going viral on Thursday night, the 14th.

Roberto Carlos gets angry and tells a fan to shut up during a show in Rio de Janeiro. Watch: pic.twitter.com/flWx7M0oIj — Column by Gabriel Perline (@ColumnDoPerline) July 14, 2022

According to Roberto Carlos, during the show approximately 60 fans stood up before it ended and asked for roses in front of the stage. In addition, these people said: “I love you”, “marry me” and “give me a rose”.

Roberto Carlos sang 4 songs with the screams and ended the show seriously, without many smiles.