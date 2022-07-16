Rock and blues festival has a show by Joe Perry, from Aerosmith, in Porto Alegre; see schedule | Rio Grande do Sul

The Best of Blues & Rock festival reaches its 9th edition and brings to Porto Alegre, this Friday (15), the guitarist and one of the founders of the North American band Aerosmith, Joe Perry . The event is free and aims to promote instrumental music in the country.

“The Joe Perry Project” is joined by Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Doobie Brothers, Hollywood Vampires), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, The Cult, Ozzy Osbourne) and Jason Sutter (Chris Cornell, New York Dolls and Cher). The latter replaces musician Joe Pet.

Joe Perry plays at Aerosmith's concert at São Paulo Trip

In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the guitarists are also part of the line-up. Yohan Kisserson of Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, and the gaucho musician Ian – Ocaradometal.

“My goal is to bring rock metal to all generations, not only to older people who have been listening to it for a long time, it has a younger audience,” says 25-year-old musician Ian – Ocaradometal.

Organized by Instituto Dançar and presented by the Ministry of Tourism, through the Special Secretariat for Culture, Best of Blues & Rock is sponsored by Samsung.

Joe Perry returns to Brazil and talks about Aerosmith’s ‘bumps’: ‘We had ups and downs’

The stage will be set up in front of the water mirror. Check out the full service below:

Best of Blues & Rock @ Porto Alegre

Day: July 15th (Friday)

July 15th (Friday) Time: from 18 pm

from 18 pm Place: Farroupilha Park (Redemption)

Farroupilha Park (Redemption) Address: Av. João Pessoa, s/nº – Farroupilha, Porto Alegre

Av. João Pessoa, s/nº – Farroupilha, Porto Alegre Free entrance (Subject to the capacity of the space)

(Subject to the capacity of the space) How to get: Bus lines (click here)

Bus lines (click here) Parking: Farroupilha Park does not have its own parking lot.

Aerosmith was in Capital in 2016

The last time Joe Perry performed in Porto Alegre will be six years old in October. On the occasion, Aerosmith took the audience of about 30 thousand people to delirium at the Beira-Rio Amphitheater.

To please the public, the image of Perry playing on the Laçador Statue was also shown. The guitarist won over the gauchos once and for all by posting a photo on his Facebook profile visiting the kitchen of a steakhouse in the city.

“Checking out some of the barbecue in the steakhouse kitchen,” reads the post, in English.

Joe Perry checking the skewers at a steakhouse in Porto Alegre

