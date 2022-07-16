Rodrigo Caio enters the crosshairs of European football and can leave Flamengo

Defender Rodrigo Caio may be leaving Flamengo for European football. The defender, who has suffered from major injuries since signing with the Rio de Janeiro club, is the newest target of the Fenerbaceby Jorge Jesus, who recently removed Arão from Dorival Jr.’s team.

At the moment, Rodrigo Caio is recovering from an injury suffered against Corinthians. In the Turkish media, it is reported that the defender is Fenerbace’s newest target, amid the departure of defender Kim Min-Jae, who will go to Ligue 1. The rumor is born in the midst of a publication by the Sabah Sports website.

At the moment, Flamengo has not yet received any official offer from the Turkish club to have Rodrigo Caio, but they know that new moves tend to happen later this month, with the European football window open for business. If you receive a considerable offer, the chances of a deal being sealed increase, as Fla has several names for the defense system.

With Flamengo, Rodrigo Caio has a contract until December 2023. There are still no talks regarding a renewal, but Flamengo’s idea is to keep counting on the defender, since Rodrigo Caio is one of the holders in Flamengo’s defense when is in shape.

Rodrigo Caio at the market

On the market, Rodrigo Caio is valued at 5 million euros. Aside from Jorge Jesus’ club, he was once a strong target for Atlético Madrid, but a deal was not sealed due to his injury problems.