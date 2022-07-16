Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Infinity will take you to Japan

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could finally be the game that will satisfy fans’ desire for stories of assassins and hidden blades in Japan, according to new unofficial information from one of the industry’s most reliable sources.

After Jason Schreier commented that Assassin’s Creed Rift will take you to Baghdad and not an Aztec environment, which won’t even be in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, it’s Jeff Grubb’s turn to add some information around the next big project in Ubisoft’s popular series.

According to Grubb, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have a story and missions in Japan, where you can finally satisfy that desire for an Assassin’s Creed in Japan. Infinity is described as an open world RPG, but instead of focusing on a single character or narrative, it will have a hub that allows you to access different experiences.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the culmination of years of work during which Ubisoft began to steer games in the series towards the live game format, with constant updates, new content and expansions long months after launch.

Valhalla is the latest and closest to that vision from Ubisoft, but it will be Assassin’s Creed Infinity to fully achieve that status, describe unofficial sources. Infinity will have a main hub from which you choose the scenario and narrative you want to discover and from there you live an Assassin’s Creed fantasy.