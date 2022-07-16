Russia and Ukraine close in on grain export deal

authorities of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the main points of a plan for the resumption of grain exports Ukrainians across the Black Sea, Turkish and UN.

During a meeting on Wednesday (13), the authorities agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul, where representatives of the three countries and the UN would oversee grain shipments, said Turkey’s defense minister.

The understanding is the first concrete breakthrough after weeks of diplomacy led by the UN and Turkey aimed at alleviating a global food crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With the conflict, millions of tons of grain were retained in the country, resulting in lower supply and higher prices in international markets.

More than 95% of Ukraine’s grain used to be exported via the Black Sea. With this route blocked, the country is exporting less than a third of its normal volume, across its borders with the European Union and via barges on the Danube that unload onto ships in the Romanian port of Constanta.

“Today (Wednesday) was an important and substantive step, a step towards a comprehensive agreement,” said the UN Secretary General António Guterrestold reporters in New York.

Officials noted that a possible agreement still needed to be signed by the Russian President Vladimir Putinand that this could happen next week, when the Russian leader will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

Under the broad agreement reached on Wednesday, grain will be able to be shipped from three Ukrainian ports escorted by Ukrainian ships, with a ceasefire to protect ships within geographic boundaries and some mine sweeping, a person familiar with the matter said. the negotiations.

The Turkish navy would inspect empty ships arriving at Ukrainian ports because of Russian fears that the vessels would be used to transport Western weapons for Kiev’s forces. The UN will establish a command and control center in Istanbul to monitor threat levels to shipments.

Technical details still need to be worked out, including how mines placed in Ukrainian ports will be removed, said the person familiar with the negotiations. Ukraine had originally told the UN that safe passage could be mapped through its minefields, but so-called floating mines will also have to be removed, the Western official said.

Previous attempts at a deal to create a grain corridor in the Black Sea have failed in part because Ukraine is reluctant to remove sea mines it says are crucial. Ukrainian leaders are demanding security guarantees in exchange for the removal of any of their mines.