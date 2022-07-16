Santander must return BRL 79 million to customers for improper charges

The bank Santander closed an agreement with the central bank for the return of approximately R$ 79 million to customers who have been charged improperly in their accounts. The agreement was agreed in May and, according to the bank, more than 90% of the amounts charged have already been reimbursed. All payments are expected to be made by May 2023.

Among the practices questioned by the BC are the improper collection of fees from individual business or microbusiness customers in operations via Pix, violation of the rules for charging interest on overdrafts and wrong calculations of amounts related to the early settlement of credit card installment operations. .

According to Santander, the points that led to the signing of the Term of Commitment have already been resolved and the necessary measures have already been taken so that such charges do not occur again.

Between March 1, 2021 and February 4 of this year, 268,583 customers individual entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs suffered improper collection of fees for sending resources via pix. The amount to be returned for this infraction is approximately R$ 17.6 million.

Another R$43.1 million will be reimbursed to the 55,987 customers who were charged an interest rate on the amount used in the overdraft above the maximum limit, 8% per month. Transactions took place between January 1, 2020 and February 7 this year.

Another 378,046 customers should receive R$ 18.3 million due to improper calculation of the payment amount for early settlement of credit card operations. These infractions took place from January 1, 2014 to July 10, 2020.

The agreement defines that the bank must contact the customers affected by the violations in order to obtain the necessary bank details.

The amounts to be refunded must be updated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), a calculation that must be considered from the date of collection to the effective date of return.

The BC also determined the payment of BRL 8 million in cash contribution by Santander. Failure to comply with the obligations may lead to administrative and judicial measures.