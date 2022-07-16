Santander will have to return BRL 79 million to its customers

Due to infractions committed against its customers, Santander owes more than 700 thousand people a millionaire reimbursement

As provided for in an agreement established with the Central Bank, Santander will have to return approximately R$ 79 million to its customers due to improper charges, carried out in the period from 2014 to 2022. Just over 700 thousand customers will be reimbursed.

The infractions committed by the bank are related to improper credit card installments, Pix fees and interest rate above the limit.

The agreement with the BC was closed in May, but it was only made public now. The period stipulated for full compliance with the agreement is 12 months from the signing of the commitment term. The amounts allocated to each infraction have already been determined.

Undue charges affected more than 700,000 customers

The improper calculation in credit card installment operations will cost Santander R$ 18.32 million. More than 370 thousand customers were directly affected.

The bank also charged shipping fees in operations carried out with Pix to micro-entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs. It is important to remember that the instant wire transfer system is completely free. With this, R$ 17.65 million will be returned to more than 260 thousand customers.

In addition, interest rates charged on overdrafts exceeded the 8% limit established by the Central Bank. Therefore, R$ 43.15 million will be allocated to reimburse 55,987 Santander customers.

As indicated in a clause of the agreement, reimbursements must be adjusted based on the variation of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) from the time when inflation occurred until the present day.

According to Folha de São Paulo, the bank stated that it has already carried out more than 90% of returns to its customers and that it must comply with all determinations within the agreed deadline.

Santander is among the 15 best banks in Brazil

A list released by Forbes in April this year indicated the 15 best banks in Brazil. The ranking considers customer satisfaction, digitalization, reliability, service and financial advice as criteria. Check the list.

Nubank; Inter; C6 Bank; Sicredi; BankPay; Neon; Next; Itau; BMG Bank; Santander; Sicoob; Original Bank; Bradesco Savings Bank; Digi.

However, in the list of the most profitable banks in the world, Santander appears first in relation to Brazilian banks. It occupies third place in the world ranking, behind only Capital One Financial Corp and Ally Financial, both North Americans. The data are from Economatica.

