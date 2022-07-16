São Paulo receives more than R$ 11 million in prize money at the Copa do Brasil and beats budget goal

The classification against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil made São Paulo beat its budget goal in the competition in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the club expected to reach the quarterfinals of the knockout tournament, which was achieved by coach Rogério Ceni and his subordinates.

Playing in the Copa do Brasil since the first phase, since they did not qualify for the Libertadores, São Paulo had already collected R$ 7.67 million in prize money. Tricolor eliminated Campinense in the first phase, Manaus in the second phase and Juventude in the third phase.

In the round of 16, Rogério Ceni and his players faced a much greater challenge. Facing the almighty Palmeiras, São Paulo beat the odds and managed to qualify for the quarterfinals in an epic way, on penalties, in full Allianz Parque, pocketing another R$ 3.9 million and reaching a total prize pool in the Copa do Brasil of R$ 11.57 million.

Now, Tricolor awaits the draw for the quarter-finals of the tournament, which takes place next Tuesday, from 1:30 pm (Brasília time), at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

América-MG, Athletico-PR, Fluminense, Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fortaleza and Flamengo are the possible opponents of São Paulo in the next phase of the knockout competition. Whoever advances to the semifinals will pocket another R$ 8 million.

Much greater connotation than passing the level. We are São Paulo, the Faith Club.#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/BzSXdSlMu5 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2022

The champion of the Copa do Brasil will receive R$ 60 million, while the runner-up will receive R$ 25 million. In case of a title, São Paulo, which has been playing in the competition since the first phase, will raise nothing more, nothing less than R$ 79.57 million.

other goals

In addition to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo also set as goals at the beginning of the season to dispute the final of the Paulista Championship, which was achieved, the final of the Copa Sudamericana and to finish the Brazilian Championship among the top six. placed.

Tricolor is still alive in Sudamericana and will face Ceará for the quarterfinals, in early August. In the Brasileirão, Rogério Ceni’s team occupies the seventh place in the table, being the first team outside the G6.

Leave your comment