São Paulo sells 33,000 tickets in advance for a duel with Flu

São Paulo announced this Friday the advance sale of 33,000 tickets for this Sunday’s duel with Fluminense, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tickets for the game can be purchased exclusively through the website totalacesso.com.

The cheapest ticket costs R$ 30 (R$ 15 half price) and gives access to the North Sector (formerly the Yellow Grandstand), also known as the “Popular Sector”, which is already sold out. However, there are still tickets for the Bitso Leste Grandstand (formerly the Blue Grandstand) and the West Grandstand (formerly the Red Grandstand) for R$70 (R$35 half ticket), in addition to other more expensive sectors.

The match marks a direct confrontation by the G6 of the Brasileirão, a group that guarantees a spot in the next edition of Libertadores. São Paulo is in seventh place, with 23 points, while Fluminense occupies fifth place, with 27 goals.

Sunday we will have a full house! 🏟🔥 More than 3️⃣3️⃣ thousand tickets have already been sold for the duel with Fluminense! Run to secure your spot and #VemProMorumbi! Buy your ticket > https://t.co/WhCWQocaMF#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/C1wrEAifEf — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2022

Both teams come rocked by their rankings to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Last Thursday, São Paulo eliminated Palmeiras, on penalties, in the middle of Allianz Parque. Fluminense dispatched Cruzeiro last Tuesday, winning 3-0 at Mineirão.

Fluminense is experiencing a special moment in the season under the command of Fernando Diniz, an old acquaintance of the São Paulo fans. His team boasts an unbeaten run of over a month. In the last seven games there were six wins and only one draw. If they beat Rogério Ceni’s team at Morumbi, Tricolor carioca could even take the lead in the Brazilian Championship, depending on the other results of the round.

São Paulo, in turn, should bet on an alternative formation due to the great wear and tear of the decisive recent games. In 15 days, Tricolor paulista had decisions for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, and for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Palmeiras, in addition to having faced Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, and Atlético-GO, also away from home.

