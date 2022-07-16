SBT decides to fire presenter who leaked Klara Castanho’s pregnancy

Journalist Matheus Baldi was fired by SBT this Friday afternoon (15): two months after being hired on the team of presenters at Fofocalizando, he was dismissed by the broadcaster as soon as he arrived to work and did not even get on the air. Officially, the broadcaster says that his dismissal is part of a readjustment of the format, which had its space reduced by a direct order of Silvio Santos. Behind the scenes, however, the cut is attributed to cost containment driven by a drop in program revenues.

Before being officially hired to join the team of presenters of the gossip program, in May of this year, Baldi already made sporadic appearances in the format. Well evaluated by the broadcaster’s board and seen with the potential to oxygenate the attraction, which no longer has exclusive news since Leo Dias left, the journalist ended up being hired quickly, sharing the command of the afternoon with Chris Flores, Gabriel Cartolano, Gaby Cabrini and Fernandez flower. However, he lost prestige with the executives after the scandal involving Klara Castanho.

Appointed by Fantástico as one of those responsible for leaking the pregnancy of the actress, a victim of sexual violence, Baldi was publicly reprimanded by Chris Flores during one of the editions of Fofocalizando. Since then, he has lost space in the attraction and started to be hampered by the directors of SBT, fearful that the program – which did not talk about the pregnancy before the artist released the text in which she revealed that she had been a victim of rape – would be harmed because of the journalist’s conduct in their other jobs.

The atmosphere behind the scenes of the electronic magazine has not been the same since then: the report by the Pop TV found that although none of the other presenters have cut ties with their colleague, the chemistry that existed between the five members of the show has drastically decreased since the episode. Away from the cameras, the relationship became strictly professional. When consulted, sources at the top of the SBT assure that Matheus Baldi’s involvement in the Klara Castanho scandal contributed to his being the name cut in the cost containment process.

In his social networks, Baldi confirmed that he was fired by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster. “I wasn’t at Fofocalizando today because I got there, I talked to the director of Fofocalizando and he explained to me that when I was hired, the program had 1h40min. I was the youngest member of the program. After some time, this time was reduced. Now, with one hour, there were too many participants for that length of time. So it was necessary to make this adjustment. There was nothing more than that. I am very grateful to SBT and the program is amazing,” he said.