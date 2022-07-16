SBT fires journalist involved in the Klara Castanho case

SBT decided to fire journalist Matheus Baldi, a member of Fofocalizando, who was involved in disclosing the details of the Klara Castanho case. The decision was made this Friday (15), before the afternoon aired.

Through his social networks, the journalist confirmed the dismissal, and claimed that the decision is based exclusively on a cost cut for the attraction, which had its duration reduced.

“I wasn’t on Fofocalizando because I got there, talked to the director, and he explained to me that, when I was hired, the program had an hour and forty minutes. I was the youngest member of the program After some time, this duration was reduced”said.

“Now, with one hour, there were too many participants for that length of time. So it was necessary to make this adjustment. There was nothing more than that. I am very grateful to SBT and the program which is amazing”he explained.

Klara Castanho case

Matheus Baldi was involved in Klara Castanho’s story, after sharing details of the story on his Instagram. On the program, Chris Flores denied that Fofocalizando had published any comma on the subject.

“We were accused of having given this news, which did not happen. At no time did this news appear here on the program”she said.

And he continued, explaining that Fofocalizando does not publish this ‘type’ of reporting: “Let’s be clear, we didn’t, we don’t want to, we won’t give that kind of report. Never! let it be clear“, he finished.

