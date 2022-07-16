See 10 players who can change teams in the Brazilian

The national football transfer window will reopen next Monday (18). And to change teams in the Brasileirão, players cannot have participated in seven matches for the team they currently defend. Thinking about the possible targets of your team, the UOL Esporte listed ten athletes who have not reached the limit so far.

The list could be much longer. The list of players who didn’t make it to the seventh game is large. Therefore, the clipping respects specific situations of athletes who are likely to be involved in negotiations and who are better known on the national scene.

Robson Bambu – Corinthians

Robson Bambu was left behind in the list of defenders available at Corinthians. With the arrival of Balbuena, competition will be even greater. On loan from Nice, from France, the 24-year-old could even be returned before the end of his contract, whose deadline is the end of the season. If that happens, he can be loaned to another Brazilian team. So far, he has played five matches in the Brasileirão.

Neilton – Coritiba

Image: Publicity/Coritiba

Neilton had an exciting start to his career. The skillful and dribbler attacking midfielder, however, rotated through several clubs and is going through a difficult moment in his trajectory. After being out for almost a year suffering from injuries, he returned to Coritiba, where he played only four matches in this Brasileirão. Aged 28, he was recently scouted by Juventude.

Matheus Babi – Athletico-PR

Matheus Babi is another example of a player hampered by injuries. After almost ten months away from the pitch, he returned to participate in games in May. Hired for R$ 12 million, the 24-year-old forward lost contact with the first team of the Hurricane, played six games in the Brasileirão and can seek another destination to play regularly.

André Anderson – Sao Paulo

Image: Publicity/official Facebook of São Paulo

Midfielder André Anderson has not been much used by Rogério Ceni. On loan from Lazio, from Italy, the 22-year-old has six matches in the Brasileirão. To eventually defend another Brazilian club, he would need to be returned to Lazio starting this Monday, and on loan again.

Calegari – Fluminense

Calegari is not initially available for trading. However, the 20-year-old side is currently Samuel Xavier’s reserve and can seek a new destination to play regularly. He has played four matches so far for the tournament.

Boschilia – Inter

Image: Luiz Erbes/Luiz Erbes/AGIF

After a period away due to injury, Gabriel Boschilia is back in the Inter team. The 26-year-old player, however, has a contract only until the end of the year and the possibility of leaving for free at the end of the contract would facilitate his release by Internacional. So far, he has played four league games.

Rodinei – Flamengo

Image: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Right-back Rodinei alternates starting position with Matheuzinho and has played some good games. Villain in the defeat to Corinthians, he has a bond only until the end of 2022 and played four matches in this Brazilian. Although there is no ongoing negotiation for his departure, the 30-year-old player may have an agreement facilitated by the short contract.

Marlos – Athletico-PR

The experienced Marlos did not get a sequel on his return to Athletico. After a stint injured, he returned to acting in May. At 34 years old and only four matches in the Brasileirão, he was recently scouted by teams from outside the country.

Wellington Paulista – America-MG

Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Striker is a rare item in the ball market. Several clubs are looking for players for the completion role. The experienced Wellington Paulista, 39, still hasn’t broken his seventh game for América-MG. But to follow the line that can be negotiated with other Serie A clubs, he cannot participate in any more commitments from Coelho.

Gustavo Henrique – Flamengo

Gustavo Henrique is behind in the technical hierarchy of Flamengo’s defenders. Due to strong competition with Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno, he could seek a new destiny in national football. At the age of 29, he has played four matches in the Brasileirão so far.