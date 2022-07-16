See here EMERGENCY AID with amounts between R$ 600 and R$ 3,000; know if you will and how much you will receive

Despite being more useful at the beginning of the pandemic, the Emergency Aid 2022 remains released for consultation this July. This happens because some beneficiaries did not withdraw the Aid on the correct date.

THE Emergency Aid consultation can be done through the website dataprev.

.

Next, see how to check the value of the Emergency Aid installments, which can vary between BRL 600 and R$3000.

O Emergency Aidwhich is also called Retroactive Aidis being paid to some beneficiaries.

The plots that are being released in July are intended for people who have not yet withdrawn the benefit since 2020.

2022 EMERGENCY AID INSTALLMENT VALUE

The amount released from Emergency Aid will depend on the number of installments not redeemed by the beneficiary.

The installments can vary between BRL 600 and BRL 3,000.

To be a single parent Emergency Aid beneficiary, you must:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

So far, the consultation Emergency Aid on the portal of DATAPREV only with the CPF is suspended.

Now you need an account Gov.BR, login and then check the benefit.

the website of Dataprev 2022however, is still available for consultation of Emergency Aid.

STEP BY STEP ON HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID IN 2022 BY DATAPREV:

access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)