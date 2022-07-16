See how the PT treasurer was murdered by Bolsonaro’s supporter, according to the PR Police | West and Southwest

The police investigation into the murder of PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda by federal criminal police and Bolsonaro supporter Jorge Guaranho has concluded. The Civil Police gave details of how the crime took place at a press conference this Friday (15).

The crime took place on Saturday (9). Marcelo was celebrating his 50th birthday when he was shot dead at his own birthday party, which was themed around the Workers’ Party (PT) and former President Lula, by Guaranhos.

Below, g1 describes the sequence of events that resulted in the death of the PT treasurer, according to the Civil Police.

The author of the crime learned about the theme of Arruda’s party at a barbecue with friends, according to the delegate, with a witness who had access to the images.

“He became aware of this through another witness, who was at the barbecue, this witness had access to the surveillance cameras of this club where the victim was having his party. This witness accessed these images. […]. According to testimonies, the author of the facts is nearby and sees these images of the theme party,” said the delegate.

After seeing the images, according to the witness, Guaranho asked where the party was being held, when he was informed of the location, the Itaipu Recreation Sports Association. Guranho remained in place for a while longer.

As he leaves the barbecue, he, accompanied by his wife and son, head towards the association where Arruda’s PT-themed party and former president Lula took place.

He arrived at the association listening to a song referring to President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign, at which time the argument between the victim and Guaranho took place, according to Cecconelo.

“A discussion then begins according to the witnesses where the parties then speak words supporting Bolsonaro, against Lula, against Bolsonaro, in favor of Lula. The two parties start a discussion about their ideologies and their political thoughts. At that moment, the victim ends up taking a handful of soil, which is there at the entrance of the association and throws it,” said Cecconelo.

During the discussion, Guaranho’s wife claimed to have been hit by the earth, as well as her son who was in the vehicle and asked to leave. The three leave the place.

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned some time later because he felt humiliated. When he returned, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party participants.

At this moment, these people warn Marcelo – who was also a municipal guard – about the return of Guaranho. At this moment, he appears with a gun in his belt. Arruda then walks towards the entrance to the hall where the criminal police officer is. See video from inside and outside the venue above.

“The author then visualizes the municipal guard, also pulls out his firearm. In this the municipal guard’s wife, tries to intervene and puts herself in the middle, asks them to stop, to put the gun down. […] both the victim and the perpetrator stay for about three to four minutes, one pointing the gun at the other and both verbalizing put the gun down, put the gun down […] Until the prison officer makes the first shots at the victim,” said the delegate.

According to her, Guaranho fired about four shots. Of these, at least two hit Marcelo, who fired at least 10 shots at Guaranho, who was hit by at least four of them.

Treasurer acted in self-defense

According to the delegate, in the investigation it became clear that Arruda acted in self-defense.

“The victim points the firearm when he sees the author’s return because he already knew that the author was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim to want to defend himself. And in those seconds there when one points the firearm at the other the Guaranhos who makes the decision to shoot, not the victim. So, it is difficult for us to say that Guaranhos acted in self-defense in a case like this,” she said.

Murder for clumsy motives without political motivation

Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for a base reason and causing common danger, according to delegate Camila Cecconello. She stated, however, that the political motivation in the crime was not proven and that he would have gone to the place initially to ‘provoke’ Arruda.

“He really went there with the intention of provoking the victim. So, at this first moment, it is very clear that there was a provocation and a discussion due to political opinions. Now, when he returns home and decides to return, there is no evidence in the records. enough to indicate that he returned because he wanted to commit a hate crime against a person or persons from a political party other than his,” said the delegate.

Regarding the completion of the investigation, lawyer Ian Vargas, from the defense team for Marcelo’s family, said that investigations of complex cases like this one take longer.

“Usually these inquiries take a while. Mainly of this magnitude, with this complexity, with this amount of people who were heard and evidence to be collected such as cell phone, computer, vehicle, cameras from other places”.

Lawyer Carlos Bento, who is part of Guaranho’s defense team, said that the investigation may have ended in the eyes of the police, but that for the defense, “it is beginning”.

“Witnesses were heard that the defense did not have access to. They are witnesses who were at the party. They are witnesses who are certainly friends of the alleged victim.”