See likely Santos lineup against Avai

This Friday, the saints held the last training session at CT Rei Pelé before the game against Hawaiifor the 17th round of the Brazilian championship. The match will be played this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Ressacada.

Marcelo Fernandes will have trouble scaling the pair of defenders. Maicon has been diagnosed with a left calf injury, while Kaiky and Emiliano Velázquez are no longer part of the squad. Therefore, only Bauermann, Luiz Felipe and Alex Nascimento, at first, are available for the position.

On the left side, Santos also has a problem. Lucas Pires is undergoing treatment to recover from a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee and, with that, Felipe Jonatan is an option.

In midfield, Rodrigo Fernández felt muscle discomfort in his left thigh and will not travel to Florianópolis. Sandry, meanwhile, is recovering from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh with physical therapy.

Given the situation, Santos’ probable lineup to face Avai is: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo and Camacho; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo.

