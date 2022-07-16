See the difference between James Webb and Hubble photos using this site

Earlier this week, the release of the first photos of the James Webb Space Telescope gave a small sample of the discoveries that this equipment can make. To show the evolution of the spiritual successor to the late Hubble telescope, a website allows comparing the images recorded by the two.

The first photo of James Webb was released with a lot of pomp by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The image shows a huge cluster of galaxies and was also photographed by the telescope’s older brother, with much less definition. On the same day, the two photos were already being compared by enthusiasts and astronomers around the world.

publicity

To show the difference between the photos of the two telescopes, the physicist and developer, John Christensen, created a website that publishes the records made by the equipment. The site clearly shows the changes between the records of the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring and, of course, the cluster SMACS 0723. Stephan’s Quintet was not recorded by Hubble. Check it out here.

James Webb and the Hubble

Despite the impressive photos, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what can be done by James Webb. According to the agency, the space telescope can record images from up to 13 billion light years away with its infrared technology.

Read more:

The James Webb Space Telescope is the spiritual successor to Hubble, the most famous and longest-lived telescope humanity has taken into space. Originally launched in April 1990, Hubble was responsible for numerous discoveries that are now common knowledge for any astronomy enthusiast.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!