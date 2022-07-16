See times and places of Bolsonaro’s programming today in Fortaleza

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visits Fortaleza this Saturday, 16, and will participate in the March for Jesus, organized by the Order of Evangelical Ministers of Ceará (Ormece), at the landfill of Praia de Iracema. Before, he will do one of the traditional motorcycles with supporters. It is the first time that Bolsonaro will fulfill his agenda as president in the capital of Ceará.

Bolsonaro lands at the old airport. He will come from Natal (RN), where he will follow a similar route, with a motorcycle and, in the early afternoon, participation in the March for Jesus. According to the president’s official schedule, the transfer from Natal (RN) to Fortaleza will take place between 4:10 pm and 5 pm. At 3:00 pm, the motorcycle rider with supporters is scheduled to meet at the March for Jesus site. The exit is from Lauro Vieira Chaves avenue.

Bolsonaro’s participation in the religious event is scheduled, in the official agenda, to take place from 6 pm to 7 pm. At 19:40, departure to Brasília is scheduled, with arrival in the federal capital estimated at 22:00.

The visit of the President of the Republic to Ceará was commented on by the president on video. It will be his first visit to Fortaleza since he took office in 2019.

Bolsonaro has already participated in events in the interior of Ceará, where he toured Cariri, Serra da Ibiapada, Sertão Central and the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in Caucaia. The president is on a visit to several Brazilian states during his pre-reelection campaign period and seeks to increase his popularity in the Northeast, a region that disputes his main opponent at the polls, former president Lula (PT).

