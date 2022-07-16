See what to do in case of a pitbull attack, what the law says and how to report dog owners who don’t follow the rules | Rio de Janeiro

Attacks by pitbull dogs have drawn attention and scared in recent weeks in Rio, and revealed that the state law 4,597, of September 16, 2005 , has not been fulfilled. It determines which animals of the breeds pit bull , row , Doberman and rottweiler can only circulate in public places – such as streets, squares, gardens and parks -, being driven by over 18 years old, using appropriate guides and muzzle.

In the most tragic episode, Joselina Serqueira, 81, died after being attacked by a pit bull while walking on a street in Nilópolis, in Baixada Fluminense. The attack took place on Friday (15), and the owner of the animal will be indicted for negligence. The old woman will be buried this Saturday (16).

On the 11th, in Campo Grande, two pitubulls attacked and killed a baby pig.

In late June, two cases were also reported. On the 27th, a boy had his leg torn apart and will need to undergo muscle reconstruction after being bitten by an animal that was abandoned on the street.

On the 29th, dogs of this breed attacked the dogs of actor Cauã Reymond in the condominium where they both live. Residents said the animals roam around the site without a muzzle. The case was registered in the 16th DP.

Faced with so many cases, g1 talked to Alexandre Rossi, specialist in animal behavior, to know what to do in an emergency situation, of attack.

Rossi emphasizes that the best action is to educate the population to denounce owners that dogs that are not complying with the legislation or animals that show aggressive behavior.

“It’s better to report it and have someone be upset with you than to know you could have prevented a death and didn’t. Don’t wait for the bite to happen”, he says, reiterating that this type of complaint should be made for large or heavy animals, not just pitbulls.

See what to do in case of attack

But if the imminence of the attack is unavoidable, he highlights some actions that can be taken to minimize the situation:

“If you are walking or running in the street, and you see an animal that is aggressive or in an attacking position against you. Stop or start walking diagonally. The animals interpret that you are going towards him, if you stop the movement and stop going towards him by adopting the diagonal, he will understand that he is no longer being threatened.”

“If you don’t have time to get away, we recommend stopping, freezing. It’s difficult, but the dog is no longer attracted to what doesn’t move. This technique can avoid up to 80% of attacks. It is still recommended not to scream, the noise is also interpreted by the dog as a threat.”

“It’s hard, but racing is always bad. Only run if you’re sure you’re going to escape, like going somewhere and closing a door, for example.”

“If you can’t help and the dog is heading towards you, look for a wall to try to support yourself and prevent the animal from knocking you to the ground.”

“If you have something in your hands, a bag, a backpack, put it in front of you. The animal will tend to advance on the object and not on you.”

“If you see someone under attack, don’t try to pull the dog. It will be biting a person and, when pulled, it can tear, injuring the victim even more. If you can, use a rope or leash looped around the animal’s belly to suspend its hindquarters. When he feels that he is losing his balance, he will release the victim.”

“If he’s on a leash, you can still try to run a stick in the place and start hoping he starts to lose air. He will release the victim. ”

“Another possibility is to throw water on the dog. Anything that catches your attention, causes a scare can end the attack. If you have a hose nearby, it’s worth pouring water in the direction of the mouth so that he stops biting and worry about getting his air back.”

Alexandre also recalls that people who have large animals need guidance to know how to deal with the animal in all circumstances.

“I often compare it to a car, which is used to transport people, but it can also kill. For you to have a car, you need knowledge and get your license, which you can lose if you do silly things. In order to have such an animal, people would have to go through the same thing: receive minimal instruction to handle it, receive a permit or license to raise it, and be held accountable if they mess up. It’s not just because he’s your pet, your little boy, that he can’t kill someone,” he says.

The specialist also reinforces that it is not only animals subjected to abuse that can have violent behavior. “Even with love and affection, a dog can attack someone, and you need to know and be able to contain your animal”, he says.

Municipal Secretariat for the Promotion and Defense of Animals (SMPDA)

In case of abandonment on the street, the municipality of Rio de Janeiro receives complaints at the SEPDA, through the Citizen Assistance Center, 1746, or through the website.