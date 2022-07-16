Series 3 and X1: BMW announces production of two new cars in the country

Launch of the BMW 3 Series is planned for the last quarter Image: Publicity/BMW

The president of the BMW Group in Brazil, Aksel Krieger, announced this Thursday (14) the national production of the new BMW 3 Series and BMW X1. The start of production of the 3 Series at the Araquari (SC) plant is scheduled for September. The X1, in turn, is scheduled for production in early 2023.

“Confirming the production of new models, just two months after the respective presentations in Europe, reinforces the confidence that the matrix has in our team to produce with technology, quality and passion in Brazil”. Otávio Rodacoswiski, general director of the BMW plant in Araquari (SC)

The sedan changes

The foreign versions of the BMW 3 Series 2023 came restyled, a change that will also reach production in Santa Catarina. The bumper has undergone changes, such as a new air intake and some changes to the headlights and grille.

Another benefit was the interior of the vehicle, which will also receive good changes: two screens side by side, one being 12.3 inches for the instrument panel, and another 14.9 inches for the multimedia. In addition, the sedan will also receive semi-autonomous driving and more accurate radars for security systems. The vehicle will also have 5G internet connection.

The new central has the iDrive 8 software, which is the most modern of the automaker

The 2023 version of the BMW sedan will be offered with no engine changes. Thus, the engine is a 2.0-liter turbo with 184 hp and 30.6 kgfm of torque for the 320i versions; the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo with 387 hp and 50.9 kgfm for the M340i xDrive; and the 2.0 plug-in hybrid of 184 hp and 30.6 kgfm.

All have an 8-speed automatic transmission and, depending on the version, the traction is rear or all-wheel drive. There are great chances that the hybrid-mild system will be adopted.

BMW’s best-selling SUV in Brazil

According to the manufacturer’s executives, the start of production of the BMW X1 “is closer to next year”. The compact SUV reaches its third generation with a length of 4.50 meters, full-LED headlights and a clean interior. The utility also has a 10.25-inch display for the instrument panel and 10.7″ for the multimedia.

X1 2023 was revealed about two months ago

The Araquari plant will produce versions with a 2.0 turbo engine and sDrive20i, which will likely feature the mild-hybrid system. The iX1 all-electric version has also been confirmed for our market, but it will be imported.

