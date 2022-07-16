Simaria vents after unfollowing Simone on social media

Simaria used social media last Friday (7/15) to vent. After unfollowing Simone, the singer, who is away from the stage, rescued a reflection that is part of the beginning of the controversy with her sister.

“Stop comparing yourself to other people. You are on this planet to be you and not an imitation of yourself.” The publication refers to the statements made by her in an interview, when she said that Simone criticized her for everything and did not let her be herself.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) After an interview with journalist Leo Dias, Simaria announced that he was leaving the stage for an indefinite period. The revelations, however, did not stop there. During the conversation with the columnist, the singer also exposed differences with Simone, her duo and sister. Mauricio Santana / Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (3) Although Simaria has only now made the matter public, arguments between her and her sister have fueled rumors of a long-suffering relationship.Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (5) In May of this year, for example, an audio with the duo’s discussion was leaked during the recording of Programa do Ratinho. In the content, Simone asked her sister, who was hoarse, not to sing. “To get out of tune, it’s better not to do it because you’re hoarse. I’m saving your voice, it’s a care”Playback / Instagram Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage at the end of the show and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure *****Photo-simaria-singer (1) To Leo Dias, Simaria said that she is “recriminated” by her sister and reaffirmed criticism of the attitude that the family member has when trying to control her. “Everything I’m going to do, I’m told to shut up by Simone,” she said. “Sometimes it controls me, but I, at 40 years old, will not shut up (…) Keeping respect, this brotherhood cannot go wrong”, he added.reproduction Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure *****Photo-simone-singer On June 16, Simone made her first solo performance. During the event, the singer paid tribute to her sister, who had a birthday, and vented informing that she will follow “one day at a time”Leonardo Marinho ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (1) “You can’t imagine how difficult it is. Do you know what it’s like to spend your whole life since you were six years old singing with half your life?”, asked Simone, referring to her sister. “And arriving at a time like this in our history and, for health reasons, having to be without my half is very difficult,” he added.reproduction ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev 0

Almost a month away from the stage, for medical reasons, Simaria stopped following Simone on Instagram, in addition to unfollowing the duo’s account. The sisters, who had shown support and affection during this period, show signs of yet another disagreement.

One of the reasons could be Simaria’s return to the stage, which remains unannounced. Columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash Uol, stated that she planned to spend only 10 days away, a time that would have been extended to an “undetermined” period. The artist would also have expressed her dissatisfaction to the team and requested a date, to no avail.