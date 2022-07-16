Singer Simaria vents after unfollowing Simone

The singer Simaria Mendes, of the duo with Simone, appeared on the web after having unfollowed more than 59 people on her Instagram account, including her own sister. After the gesture on the social network, the artist posted a mysterious reflection on Twitter about the deception of appearances. Away from her performances since June in order to take more care of her mental health, she hadn’t posted anything on her account in a week.

Sensitive rips the verb, exposes Simaria’s future and warns about relationship with Simone: “Too much envy”

“Stop comparing yourself to other people, you are on this planet to be you, not an imitation of yourself”, declared the famous last Thursday (14), when wishing good night to her followers. In the comments of the publication, fans wished that simaria return to the stage soon.

The singer’s main plan to unfollow some celebrities on Instagram ended up raising suspicions that she would have her profile hacked, but the famous continued to post peculiar phrases in Stories and in the feed. In addition to Simone, she also stopped following the duo’s official profile.

Simaria decided to stop following Virgínia Fonseca, Zé Felipe, Rafael Uccman, Carlinhos Maia, Lucas Guimarães, Camila Loures, Álvaro Xaro Neto, Gkay, Ludmilla, Juliette Freire, Anitta and even Giovanna Escrig, Simone’s oldest daughter.

Simaria stops following Simone on social media, is criticized and fans speculate: “Solo career”

It is worth mentioning that Simone’s duo decided to step away from their career for a while after their interview with columnist Léo Dias had repercussions on the web. In addition to having to face the criticism made by netizens, the famous also deals with legal issues against Vicente Escrig, her ex-husband, who intends to appeal part of her assets. While the artist does not return to the presentations, the sister of simaria continues to fulfill commitments alone.