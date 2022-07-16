singing news is tragedy of the week

If today’s “Encontro” (Globo) tried to bring lightness to the week’s news, it ended up becoming just another tragedies.

The program, led by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, decided to summarize the week in a pagode in the frame “Cantando Notícias”, created by singer and songwriter Edu Krieger. However, those who watched were embarrassed to see subjects such as fire, arrests, violence and rape sung with joy.

On social media, the public, who had been criticizing the attraction since Fátima Bernardes left, realized that it was impossible to sketch any smile while images from the week’s news passed accompanied by lyrics and melody. It was about two minutes of pure embarrassment.

To get an idea of ​​the bad taste of the painting, right at the beginning, singer Lexa appears in an image rolling to the floor. Then, pasted with the singer’s happy scene, the video already shows the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, killed by a bolsonarista at his birthday party.

The fire in a building on March 25, the price of gasoline, the murder of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and the arrest in flagrante delicto of an anesthesiologist for rape turned into a pagoda in “Cantando Notícias”.

“Singing news to the sound of the drum, because the week was too angry”, concluded the song created for the painting. It was sheer shame.

Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares received the baton from Fátima Bernardes Image: Globo/Fábio Rocha

During the week, Patrícia Poeta had already been criticized for the “tone” used for the program. Columnist Chico Barney criticized the journalist’s excitement. In “Central Splash”, he compared her to other presenters on the network and called the presenter’s “animation” inappropriate.