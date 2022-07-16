Social name in the voter registration card grows 4 times in 4 years; majority of trans voters are under 25 | Election in Numbers

The number of people who requested the inclusion of social name in the voter registration card has grown four times since 2018when this registration was first allowed. The amount increased from 7,900 in 2018 to 37,600 this year.

The division of this segment, however, is not homogeneous across the electorate: 58% of this audience is between 16 and 24 years old. If we add voters up to 29 years old, the percentage reaches 71.5%.

Taylor Correa, 24, is one of those young trans people who began exercising, almost simultaneously, the right to vote and the right to use their social name.

In 2020, Taylor participated in the election as a polling station in Uberlândia (MG). Although he missed the deadline that year to change his voter registration card, his polling station badge was already issued with his corporate name.

“I hadn’t started hormone treatment yet, and I intended to correct all the documents at once. But they called me to be a board member after the title change period. I got desperate thinking I would work all day with a badge hanging with my registration name, and I sent an email explaining the situation,” says Taylor.

The store manager says that he was pleasantly surprised to see that the request was granted and that, for the first time, it could be officially treated as a male. However, the registered female name was still included in the electoral session’s minutes book, which was a reason for embarrassment.

“I was very happy, it was a very nice surprise to have the badge. Even though I hadn’t transitioned yet, I was being treated like a man. But from the people who had access to my registration name [outros mesários]there was a different treatment.”

In this year’s elections, with his title rectified, he will be able to vote and have all the treatment as male in the official documentation of the electoral session if he is summoned again to be a poll worker.

Right to vote with the corporate name

Transgender people and transvestites are now entitled to the inclusion of their social name in the voter registration card after an ordinance of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of 2018.

The measure considered the self-declaration sufficient for the issuance of the document, and it was not necessary to present another official document with the corrected name or to prove the performance of gender adequacy surgery, for example.

For Keila Simpson, president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), the free and simple procedure contributed to the significant increase in new registrations in this election.

“When the process is more simplified, the tendency is for people to do it faster. In the voter registration card you can do it very easily, since the rectification of the Civil Registry needs a series of documents that many people do not have access to. They need to resort to organizations, task forces, because they are also unable to pay [as taxas de cartório]” says Keila.

According to the association’s president, the use of the social name is an important achievement, but still not very accessible to the trans population.

“This increase is significant, but the number is not yet representative. The trans population is much larger than 38,000 people, and it is still far from social mechanisms to recognize their rights. When we consider the continental dimension of Brazil and the issue of popularization of the internet, there are many people who do not have access”, says the president of Antra.

According to TSE data, the total number of registered voters represents only 0.02% of the eligible electorate in 2022. There are no official estimates of the number of trans people in Brazil.

Young people’s political participation

Keila Simpson considers that the campaign to encourage young people to vote, which took place on social networks with the participation of artists, also contributed to the fact that people under the age of 24 were the ones who most sought the social name in the title.

“Social networks have helped a lot, but it is all a process that is the result of many years of struggle. When there was this big campaign for young people to take the title, many trans young people also did it with the social name. It is to them that we are calling for responsibility in these elections, to guarantee Brazil’s future”, says the president of Antra.

Taylor Correa was also polling station in 2018, in his first election, but says he did not volunteer and was not interested in politics at the time. The situation changed after he suffered verbal threats from voters while working.

“And I wasn’t in the mood to vote or be a poll worker. So much so that I voted blank. But there were voters who saw my short hair and men’s clothes and told me that they were voting for a certain candidate precisely to be able to ‘end it’.”

“Until we got to where we are now, politics didn’t seem that important to an 18-year-old. Politics wasn’t a subject I used to talk about, I kept myself as far away as possible. But when that became necessary, I became much more involved. After the 2018 elections, it was no longer possible for this issue not to come up”, says Taylor.

The young man also says that he saved money for about a year so he could, in March of this year, carry out the complete rectification of his documents, with a birth certificate and ID in addition to the voter registration, which cost approximately R$ 900.