Son of Faustão, João Guilherme celebrates his girlfriend’s 34th birthday in Ibiza and gets a big kiss

Son of Faustão, João Guilherme Silva is in Europe celebrating the 34th birthday of his girlfriend, the model from Piauí, Schynaider Moura. This Friday, the 18-year-old presenter posted a romantic record of the two together on a street in Ibiza, Spain, to congratulate his beloved. “Happy birthday my love,” wrote the young man on the social network.

The celebration took place aboard a yacht on the high seas, with music, cake and kiss from the couple. Watch the video below:

The two have been together since the end of last year and met at a party at Ronaldo Fenômeno’s house, in São Paulo. An international model, Schynaider has three daughters and was married to businessman Mario Bernardo Garnero, 57, brother Alvaro Garnero. She lived for ten years in New York, USA.

Son of Faustão, João Guilherme celebrates bariatric surgery after losing almost 80kg: ‘The best decision of my life’

“I’m in love”

In a recent interview with the “Ticaracaticast” Podcast, by comedians Bola and Carioca, João Guilherme talked about his relationship with his girlfriend and declared that he was very much in love.

“I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I liked a lot. And when you really like someone, you have to really like it”, she said, delivering where the two met:

“I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Phenomenon, the former player). I was having an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a cat’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve at the same place and it ended up happening…”.