Sonia Abrão defends Roberto Carlos after singer gets angry with fan

The “chega pra lá” given by Roberto Carlos to a fan during a show in Rio de Janeiro pleased Sonia Abrão. The presenter, who this week had cursed Joelma for belittling an admirer, this time agreed with the attitude of the 81-year-old singer, annoyed by a chatty man near the stage. The video of the angry “king” went viral on social media.

“Many people wrote to me on Instagram: ‘I want to see what you are going to say about the ‘king’ Roberto Carlos, because for you Silvio Santos and Roberto Carlos are perfect, they never do anything wrong’. Look here, I just have one thing to say: wonderful, ‘king’, what you’ve done! People have lost their education nowadays! Nobody cares about respecting whoever is singing anymore. It’s such a mess that we have to start reacting. It may not have been the best way, but that’s what he felt at the time”, defended Sonia.

The singer’s publicist detailed the confusion. At the end of the song Cavalgada, about 60 fans got up and went to the front of the stage, shouting “I love you”, “Marry me” and “Give me a rose”, which encouraged other people who were far from the stage to do the same.

Roberto Carlos even asked for “silence” before getting angry, but he was not respected. He continued singing three more songs amidst the screams, handed over the roses, paid tribute to his friend Erasmo Carlos, who was present, and ended the show not very happy and without smiles.

Check out the video:

