Sportv changes narrators for the VNL semis – Web Vôlei

Sportv announced, this Friday afternoon, the teams for the two transmissions of the semifinals of the Women’s League of Nations, this Saturday. And the station will have news among the narrators.

In the opening of the double round, Brazil, led by José Roberto Guimarães, faces Serbia to reach the championship final. The broadcast will have narration by Milton Leite and commentary by Fabi and Nalbert. The game will start at 9 am, but the broadcaster will open the pre-game at 8:15 am. Then, at 12:30, Turkey, the hosts, will face Italy in the other semifinal, with narration by Eusébio Resende, and comments by Carlão and Marco Freitas. The information was disclosed by the press office of the broadcaster.

In the four quarter-final matches, Sportv used other narrators: Jader Rocha for Brazil x Japan; Rembrandt Junior in the confrontation between United States and Serbia; Rogério Correa in the Italy vs China duel, while Turkey vs Thailand was narrated by Vinicius Rodrigues.

O web volleyball will also broadcast the two semifinals, without images, on YouTube and Twitch, with narration by Bruno Souza and with comments by Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto. All VNL games are also streamed from Volleyball World.

Sportv has not yet announced the teams for the dispute for third place, at 9 am, and the final, at 12:30 pm, on Sunday. The broadcaster has already confirmed the pre-games starting half an hour earlier.

PS: On social media, on Friday night, Nalbert and Carlão announced changes in the scales, with Eusébio Resende in the Brazil match and Bruno Fonseca as the narrator of the second semifinal.