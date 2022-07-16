Stênio Garcia’s wife says she has ‘excessive zeal’ for the actor: ‘I stop taking care of myself to take care of him’ – Entertainment

Marilene Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, was accused of mistreating the actor after forcibly removing him from an interview. This Friday (15), she shared a video with an audio that talks about love and photos of her next to her husband. In the caption, she admitted that she acted wildly, but stressed that she did it out of “excessive zeal” with the artist.

“It’s been 24 years of love, dedication and excessive care. People even say they’ve never seen someone take care like me, and I always say that this is love. put it the way you saw it,” said the actor’s wife.





The controversy began when Stênio Garcia was giving an interview to a RedeTV! program. Marilene interrupted the recording, tried to forcefully put a mask on the actor and then dragged him away from the reporter. On social media, she explained that she got out of control because the artist has a problem with hypotension and cannot catch any disease, as any illness can lead to death. So the doctors said he could only leave the house if he wore a mask at all times.

“I stop taking care of myself to take care of him because I can’t imagine life without him. He is well and full at 90 years old because I and everyone around him take very good care of him. I care for him 24 hours a day and being accused of torture and to be aggressive with him off-camera is a very serious accusation,” said Marilene.

Stênio Garcia’s wife said that their house is open to anyone who wants to investigate whether she is aggressive with her husband. “They’ll even be amazed at how overzealous I am,” she said.

“You are seeing a moment of lack of control in which there was no physical aggression, but I was intemperate to put on the protective mask, and I took him out of there”, concluded Marilene Saade.